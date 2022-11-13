Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT): In Orchard Park, New York, Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and Minnesota completed its rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Buffalo on Sunday.
The Vikings took advantage of two turnovers by Allen, pulling ahead late in the fourth quarter when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-2).
The game didn’t end until Allen, facing second-and-10 at Minnesota’s 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone. He ran out and slid to the turf to end the game.
Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 21/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.
The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss, this one a thriller that featured several momentum-turning plays in the final minute of regulation alone.
The Bills, clinging to a a 27-23 lead, appeared to have won when they stopped Cousins for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line with 49 seconds remaining.
On the very next play, Allen muffed the snap from center Mitch Morse, and Minnesota linebacker Erik Hendricks dived into the end zone to recover it for a touchdown.
Allen overcame concerns about his injured throwing elbow by engineering a five-play, 69-yard drive to set up Tyler Bass’ 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Dolphins 39, Browns 17: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing for three touchdown passes as Miami beat Cleveland for its fourth straight win.
Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25 of 32 passing Sunday. Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense.
Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.
Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT): In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Green Bay stopped a five-game skid with a victory win over former coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas.
Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game- winning field goal. Green Bay appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988. The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson.
The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: In Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to victory over Jacksonville.
The win came at a cost for Kansas City, which lost ex-Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the concussion protocol after a helmet- to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars.
Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars.
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16: In Munich, Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help Tampa Bay beat Seattle in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Buccaneers (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Buccaneers delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives.
Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries.
Lions 31, Bears 30: In Chicago, Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Detroit overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago QB Justin Fields to prevail.
The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row. They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah.
Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put Chicago back on top 30-24. Cairo Santos missed the extra point.
Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes. Williams made it 31-30 when he scored with 2:21 remaining. Fields ran for two scores and threw for two.
Giants 24, Texans 16: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and surprising New York returned from its bye week and beat Houston.
Jones hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) tallied on their opening possession of each half. Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2 yards out. The Giants defense preserved the win, forcing two fourth-quarter, red-zone turnovers. Houston fell to 1-7-1 in losing its fourth straight game.
Titans 17, Broncos 10: In Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook- Ikhine as Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit to top Denver.
The Titans won for the sixth time in seven games to move to 6-3. Tannehill returned after missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.
Colts 25, Raiders 20: In Las Vegas, Matt Ryan got his job back as Indianapolis’ starter under TV analyst-turned- interim coach Jeff Saturday, then delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to the visitors to victory.
The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders’ 36-yard line. His play helped give Saturday, filling in for fired Frank Reich, his first victory.
Cardinals 27, Rams 17: In Inglewood, California, Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona hung on for victory over Los Angeles.
The Rams lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury while losing for the fifth time in six games overall.
Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury.
McCoy threw a TD pass to A.J. Green and hit DeAndre Hopkins with 10 catches for 98 yards, while Los Angeles’ John Wolford managed 212 passing yards.
