BERLIN – Did you hear the one about how Berlin Brothersvalley graduated 19 seniors from last season’s WestPAC champion and District 5 runner-up team?
The Mountaineers’ current players certainly have mentally digested that line throughout a summer of spirited workouts.
“All offseason, the younger guys have heard we graduated 19. ‘Berlin’s not going to be any good this year,’ ” Berlin Brothersvalley defensive coordinator Dante Paul said during the WestPAC media day.
“They took that as a challenge. We’ve had three workouts a week (prior to preseason camp) and consistently have had 30 to 35 guys show up,” added Paul, the son of Mountaineers head coach Doug Paul. “We’re excited for it. It’s always good to have a target on your back. It makes you work harder every week.”
Berlin Brothersvalley welcomed 14 lettermen from an 8-1 team.
Three starters returned in the spread offensive set and three are back in the 4-3 defensive alignment.
Despite so many graduated players – including all-state quarterback Will Spochart, all-state kicker Brady Glessner and standouts Preston Foor, Brady Boburchock and Tuck Hillegass – WestPAC coaches voted Berlin to finish second behind Windber in the preseason poll.
“I still think we have to earn that respect,” Doug Paul said. “The conference, Windber has a great team this year. I see a lot of teams really improved. Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township and North Star.
“They’ve all improved. Portage is always Portage. Preseason rankings don’t mean a whole lot,” he added. "We want to be there at the end of the season.”
The head coach listed junior playmaker Ryan Blubaugh, sophomore Pace Prosser and senior receiver Carson Modrak as players to watch.
“We’re really pleased with our skill kids,” Doug Paul said. “Ryan Blubaugh played a lot of football for us last year.
“We have Pace Prosser getting reps at QB. Because of the co-op at Shanksville, we gained Christian Musser, who was a starter at Shade last year. We moved Carson Harding from running back to receiver. Two of Rockwood’s better athletes – Carson Modrak and Will Latuch – just added to the athleticism of the team after playing soccer last year.
“We have seven or eight kids that we feel comfortable putting the ball in their hands.”
Last season, Spochart, currently playing at NCAA Division II California (Pa.) University, passed for 1,139 yards and rushed for 1,106 yards. He combined to throw and run for 25 TDs.
Blubaugh will be counted on as a key part of the offense after catching 11 passes for 193 yards and carrying 12 times for 66 yards, a 5.5 average, last season.
“He’s a kid, you’ve got to get the ball in his hands,” Doug Paul said. “He’ll be all over the place.”
Blubaugh welcomes the challenge.
“Obviously, graduating 19 seniors last year, all the younger kids are going to have to step up,” Blubaugh said during media day. “We’re going to have to play as a team, commit to being just one team and play together.”
Junior guard-defensive end Cory Jose added, “We’ve been working hard a lot during the summer. We have a lot to rebuild, but I think we’re going to do OK this year.”
Dante Paul, who was part of Berlin’s 13-1 state semifinalist team in 2015 and played four seasons at Clarion University, offered an interesting perspective.
“We don’t have many starters coming back, but the bonus side of having 19 seniors last year, these young guys, every day at practice they played against these guys,” Dante Paul said.
“They’re going against the Will Spocharts, the Preston Foors, the guys up front, the Brady Boburchocks.
“They don’t have game experience yet but they have a lot of experience going against some really good athletes.”
