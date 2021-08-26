As a new member of the Heritage Conference, Cambria Heights already has attracted plenty of attention in the now nine-team league.
Heritage coaches picked the Highlanders as the preseason favorite during a poll conducted by The Tribune-Democrat during the conference’s media day at United High School in early August.
“We’re excited about the strengths of our skill positions,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “These are all kids who have played a lot of football for us and have a lot of experience. I’m sure part of the reason they picked us is our run through the District 6 playoffs last year. But every year is a new season.”
Cambria Heights finished as District 6 Class 2A runner-up to Richland, advancing to the program’s first district title game appearance.
“We’re super excited,” said Cambria Heights fullback-linebacker Ryan Haluska. “We’re preparing. Week-by-week we’re working our tails off. It’s going to be fun playing all new faces, all new teams.
“It’s going to be exciting.
“Usually in the Laurel Highlands we’re always the underdog. We were never ranked No. 1 in the Laurel Highlands. We’re going to try to meet all the expectations we can and take it week by week.”
The Highlanders received seven of nine first-place votes in the coaches preseason poll and had 86 points, 15 more than second-ranked Marion Center, with the Stingers picking up two first-place nods.
Homer-Center was ranked third at 50 points, one point ahead of the new River Valley team, which is made up of the former Blairsville and Saltsburg school districts.
Purchase Line, West Shamokin, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor and United filled the fifth through ninth spots, respectively, in the coaches poll.
Portage will play its final season in the WestPAC after previously announcing the Mustangs will move to the Heritage Conference in 2022.
1. Cambria Heights (86)
The Highlanders received seven first-place votes. Lewis’ team has five starters back on offense and seven returning on defense from a 5-4 squad.
Haluska ranked seventh in the area with 906 rushing yards on 184 carries. He had 13 touchdowns and 80 points.
“That’s obviously the No. 1 goal, to be the top team,” said Highlanders quarterback-inside linebacker Ty Stockley. “But what they said, we’re not listening to any of that. We’re just going to go week to week and do our best.”
2. Marion Center (71)
The Stingers received the other two first-place votes after going 6-1 last season, reaching the District 6 Class 2A semifinal round before losing to Cambria Heights.
Coach Adam Rising’s team returns seven players on offense, five on defense and three special teams regulars.
Among the key returnees are a trio of seniors in T.J. Lynn, a wide receiver-defensive back; Ty Ryen, a quarterback-linebacker; and Brady Tonkin, a running back-linebacker.
3. Homer-Center (50)
Coach Greg Page’s team returns four linemen from a 6-2 team that finished as District 6 Class 1A runner-up after falling to a Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic squad that won its fifth district crown in the past seven seasons.
Fronting the offense will be 5-foot-9, 230-pound senior Sage Bernard; 6-3, 265-pound senior Mike Yount; 6-5, 300-pound junior Isaiah Bence; and 5-10, 220-pound junior Vinny Tagliati. Senior tight end-linebacker Noah Henry, 6-1, 220, returns after missing 2020 due to injury.
Junior Cole McAnulty will move into the quarterback duties after the graduation of Wildcats record-setting QB Ben Schmidt, who now is part of the IUP program.
Schmidt rushed for 3,404 yards and 40 TDs, and he passed for 5,354 yards and 51 scores. He had 8,758 career total yards.
4. River Valley (49)
The former Blairsville and Saltsburg schools merged this summer to form River Valley School District.
The Panthers will be coached by Jess Houser, who played at Blairsville and graduated in 1995.
River Valley will be in District 6 Class 2A.
The Panthers can hope to be as successful as the last two programs that merged in the Heritage. The former Laurel Valley High School joined with Ligonier Valley as the two programs already had been part of the same district. The Rams had an incredible run of Heritage Conference success before moving to the WPIAL in 2020.
5. Purchase Line (47)
The Red Dragons return 10 starters on offense and nine on defense from a 4-5 team that reached the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round before falling to eventual state semifinalist Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Coach Matt Falisec’s squad must replace the graduated Josh Syster and his 1,552 rushing yards and 338 passing yards.
Senior running back Brady Syster gained 229 yards on 29 carries last season, and junior Andrew Beer caught nine passes for 204 yards. Sophomore quarterback John Elick saw some time, completing 12 of 24 passes for 169 yards.
6. West Shamokin (44)
The Wolves went 3-5 last season, but bring experience to the new campaign.
Coach Jon McCullough’s team will count on senior Bo Swartz, who passed for 1,966 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 236 yards in 2020.
Junior Dylan Wolfe ran for 486 yards and nine TDs last season, and senior Owen Stover caught 43 passes for 747 yards and five touchdowns a year ago.
West Shamokin returns six players on offense and eight on defense on a team that will compete in District 6 Class 1A.
7. Northern Cambria (29)
Northern Cambria experienced a pair of four-game streaks last season.
The Colts won their opening four contests but finished on a four-game slide to go 4-4 overall.
“We started out really good last year, 4-0,” said Northern Cambria junior running back-cornerback Peyton Myers. “We learned what it’s like to have a win streak. But we also learned it’s like to have a losing streak because we went 0-4 in those last four games.
“We know what we have to do to stay on that winning steak.”
The Colts took a 4-2 record into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, but lost 13-0 at third-seeded Marion Center. A 34-14 regular-season loss to visiting Philipsburg-Osceola concluded the schedule.
“We learned about the way football needs to be played,” Colts offensive guard-defensive tackle Gavin Rezk said. “The attitude you need to have to win games, the way you need to act to be a team leader and take care of your guys on the field.”
Myers and Rezk were among three starters returning on offense for coach Sam Shutty. The Colts return four on defense.
8. Penns Manor (28)
The Comets won their first six games last season before falling to Purchase Line in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
Penns Manor graduated its top three rushers and top four receivers statistically.
Coach Billy Packer’s team scored 252 points in seven games last season.
9. United (10)
The Lions went 1-7 last season with the lone victory coming in Week 2 against Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-0). But United also was in a tight, high-scoring affair in a 34-33 loss to Blairsville and a 48-34 shootout at West Shamokin.
“We’ve got a lot of good, young players,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “Right now, 73% of our starting lineup is going to be freshmen or sophomores. That’s going to be tough to compete, but what I like is our young guys are competitors. We have six or seven seniors and they’re providing some of the leadership we need.”
The Lions return six starters on offense and five on defense.
“Jake Boring is one of our most versatile players,” Marabito said. “He’ll be a receiver. He’ll be in the backfield. If our quarterback goes down, he naturally can be the backup quarterback.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.