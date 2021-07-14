Once Ben Newbert saw the ball go over Lafayette right fielder Carlos Contreras’ head and land near the fence, the Johnstown Mill Rats designated hitter wasn’t about to stop running until he reached third base.
In fact, Newbert ran into the history books of the first-year Prospect League franchise.
His fifth-inning triple completed the first cycle in the Mill Rats’ brief existence and keyed a 4-for-5 performance with three runs and four RBIs in an 18-8 victory over the Lafayette Aviators in seven innings on Wednesday.
“That’s the first one I’ve ever hit in my life,” Newbert said of the cycle. “I looked at (manager) Parker (Lynn) when I got to third and said, ‘I think I just hit for the cycle.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, I think you did, too.’ ”
Newbert’s big night was part of the Mill Rats’ 14-hit attack in a meeting of two teams atop their respective divisions in the second-half standings.
Johnstown snapped a two-game losing streak and is 7-4 in the second half, leading the East-Ohio River Valley Division. Lafayette had a nine-game winning streak halted, and the Aviators slipped to 11-2 in the East-Wabash River Division.
“It’s huge momentum,” Lynn said. “The last time we played these guys, we played them three very hard games in Lafayette and came out with one win. We knew this was a series that potentially could determine the rest of our season.
“The guys came out hot.”
Newbert had a run-scoring double in the first inning, smashed a two-run homer in the second, singled to open the fourth and blasted the long, run-scoring triple to right field in the fifth.
“At the plate, I was feeling really good,” said Newbert, a Bloomsburg University product. “Out of the hands of the pitcher, I was seeing everything no matter if it was a slider, curveball, change, fastball. When I hit my single and I knew I was one (triple) away, I was trying not to think about it, but when I hit the ball in the air, I was going three all the way.”
The Aviators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Allbry Major singled and scored on Reed Chumley’s double to left field.
The Mill Rats answered with three in the first and six in the second.
In the second, Johnstown sent 10 batters to the plate and produced four hits, including Trey Lipscomb’s three-run double to left-center and Newbert’s two-run homer over the left-field screen. The Mill Rats led 9-1 after two innings.
“The offense exploded there early, and that’s not something new,” Lynn said.
The Aviators chipped away with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but Johnstown used a four-run fourth inning to lead 13-3.
Newbert singled, and Ty Dellerman doubled into the gap to drive in a run. Nick Hess singled. A wild pitch plated Dellerman, and Ryan McCarthy smacked a home run over the brick wall in left-center field for a two-run shot.
Newbert completed the cycle as his triple landed in front of and bounced off the fence in the deepest portion of right field to make it 14-3 in the fifth.
“I had gotten a bunch of first-pitch fastballs,” Newbert said. “He ran fastball the entire way through. I got a changeup that I took when I got two strikes. I got a fastball that I fouled back. In my head, I was thinking there was no way he comes back with it because I was on it. Out of his hands, I was trying to read it. Once I read it out of his hands, I was thinking I was going to drive it.”
The Aviators capitalized on a couple hit batsmen, a walk and four hits to score five times in the top of the sixth. Jack Lang doubled in a run and Oscar Ponce produced a two-run single.
But the Mill Rats struck back with four more runs in the bottom of the frame to reestablish a 10-run advantage, 18-8.
“The underlying issue has been the back-half bullpen and that seems like something we have fixed now,” Lynn said, referring to recent roster moves to bolster his relief staff.
“Benson (Miller) came in and gave us three solid outs, and (Dylan) Vega came in and got us three outs in his first appearance at Johnstown,” Lynn said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
