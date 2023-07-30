Three straight AAABA Tournament championships. Five titles in the past seven events. The New Orleans Boosters are accustomed to finishing on top of the standings in Johnstown.
Expectations will be high again under first-year manager Doug Faust, who has been a part of the AAABA Tournament as a bat boy, player and assistant coach dating to the 1970s.
“We expect everybody’s best shot,” Faust said. “I told the guys people know we’ve won the last three years. We can’t have any days where we don’t bring our best game to the park.
“This group can’t try to be who last year’s team was, just like last year’s team couldn’t try to be who the previous year’s team was.”
In 2022, New Orleans (5-1) capped the week with a 5-1 victory over Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the championship game played before 2,148 fans at Sargent’s Stadium.
Gone from that team are co-MVPs Bryan Broussard and pitcher Chris Olivier, as well as tournament RBI leader Norris McClure.
“Seven or eight guys return from last year,” Faust said.
“(Pitcher) Cal Levatino has experience from the last two years. Tyler Velino threw some big innings for us last year. Kyle St. Pierre, Remy Marsh. Those guys return to the mound.
“Offensively, third baseman Cade Pregeant is back. He started for us last year. Shortstop Jake Kaufmann, outfielder Tyler Cook, Logan O’Neill, who pitches, plays outfield and infield. He’s a multi-talented kid.”
O’Neill had a big role in the 2022 championship game. Johnstown had an opportunity to take the lead in the seventh inning of a tight contest. Paul Carpenter’s Billy Perroz drove the ball to the deepest part of right field. O’Neill ran it down and made an over-the-shoulder catch.
“O’Neill made the big play in the championship game in right field to save two runs,” Faust said. “Tyler Cook had a big double to drive in two runs in the eighth inning to give us some insurance. We lost some guys from last year, but we have guys coming back who have done it and hopefully they can lead the new guys.”
New Orleans has 18 AAABA Tournament championships, second to the former Baltimore franchise’s 29. The Boosters’ current run includes titles in (2015, ’17, ’19, ’21 and ’22).
The tournament wasn’t played in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We talked last week about what to expect for the new guys,” Faust said. “Every team has a new personality. We’ve won the last three years, but each of those groups had its own personality.”
Faust said pitching depth will be the strength of this year’s squad.
“We’ll score some runs, but I don’t think we’ll score as many runs as last year,” he said. “We’ll manufacture runs. We want to play baseball, throw strikes, catch the ball, move runners, get runners in.”
Faust might be a first-year manager, but he’s a Johnstown fixture during August.
He started coming to the tournament as an 8-year-old bat boy when his father Jean Faust was an assistant coach to AAABA Hall of Fame manager Louis “Rags” Scheuermann. Jean Faust coached in the tournament from 1972 to 1997 under hall of famers Rags and Joe Scheuermann.
Doug Faust played on New Orleans teams from 1985 through 1987. He assisted manager Joey Latino on the past two AAABA Tournament championship teams and filled in after Latino was sidelined by shoulder surgery this summer.
“I’ve played up there,” Doug Faust said. “I’ve been an assistant coach up there. I’ve been coming there since the 1970s.
“We tell them it’s a once-in-a-lifetime baseball opportunity.
“Great baseball. Great fans.”
