The Johnstown Tomahawks will have a few new faces in the lineup for an important stretch of games against the Jamestown Rebels.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team acquired three players this week, while two others left via trade or a call-up.
The Tomahawks will host the Rebels on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.) at 1st Summit Arena before traveling to Jamestown, New York, for a Monday (2 p.m.) contest at Northwest Arena.
“Looking at the current state of things within the division, clearly these games carry a lot of weight,” Letizia said. “We have to be on top of our game for 180 minutes-plus to have success.”
The Tomahawks (16-12-3), Rebels (16-13-3) and Northeast Generals (17-15-1) began the week in a three-way tie for third place in the NAHL East Division.
“After a weekend off from games, we have ramped up our intensity during practice, with a lot of focus on getting ourselves to the net harder and being stronger around our own net,” Letizia said. “These two areas are very important components in competing with Jamestown.”
The Tomahawks added 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman Drew Jeffers, who had played with the Kenai River Brown Bears; 6-3, 179-pound goaltender Matt O’Donnell, acquired from the Wichita Falls Warriors; and 5-11, 180-pound defenseman Chris Blango from the Eastern Hockey League’s Philadelphia Little Flyers.
“For us it’s really about necessity and improvement,” Letizia said. “With losing D-men Mack Oliphant to surgery for a lower body injury, Dusty Geregach to Mercyhurst University, and Billy Simms traded, we were essentially down to five D-men.”
Johnstown goaltender Tommy Heaney has been recalled to the Omaha Lancers and is expected to remain in the USHL for the remainder of the season. The ‘Hawks traded Simms to the Willmar WarHawks in the NA3HL.
“We needed to add D-men to our roster,” Letizia said. “We feel that Drew (Jeffers) has the ability to help us now and long-term, being a 2003 (birth year) with multiple years of Junior hockey left.
“He is a big, strong D-man that battled an injury last season but has returned and is healthy and ready to contribute.”
Jamestown is 3-1-0 against Johnstown in 2021-22.
“Every game with Jamestown has been close this season,” Letizia said. “What’s been frustrating on our end is in the three games we dropped, we had the lead heading into the third period and were in a position to win.”
Jamestown won 4-2 over visiting Johnstown on Nov. 24. The Rebels prevailed 3-2 in overtime at 1st Summit Arena on Nov. 26. The ‘Hawks beat the Rebels 6-2 on Nov. 27.
Most recently, Jamestown won 3-2 over the visiting Tomahawks on Jan. 2.
“A detail here or there has been the difference, and we need to understand how critical it is to be dialed in every shift in every circumstance of the game,” Letizia said. “They are a very sound defensive team that limits chances and competes very hard. We have to match and exceed that intensity.”
