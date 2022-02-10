JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Losing two top-notch goaltenders in one week could have dealt a devastating blow to the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Instead, the NAHL team acquired two goalies in separate trades. The new tandem’s strong performance in net has led to seven victories in the past 10 games entering a weekend set against the Maine Nordiques on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7) at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Obviously, we didn’t expect to lose Sam (Evola) to Bowling Green when we did, but as we have tried to do all season with many unique changes, we have adapted and tried to take care of the controllables,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of the Jan. 21 departure of No. 1 goaltender Sam Evola, who began his NCAA Division I career at Bowling Green State University.
A week earlier, the Tomahawks’ other goaltender, Tommy Heaney, returned to Omaha in the USHL.
To compensate for the loss of Heaney, Letizia and the Hawks traded for goaltender Matthew O’Donnell from the Wichita Falls Warriors on Jan. 14.
Since then, O’Donnell carried the bulk of the Tomahawks’ workload and is 4-1-0 with a 2.16 goals against average and .933 save percentage.
With Evola gone, the ’Hawks traded for Dominik Wasik from the Aberdeen Wings on Feb. 3.
Wasik responded with a 26-save effort in a 4-2 win at Danbury on Saturday.
“Adding Matt and Dom for us was big,” Letizia said. “We feel that we were able to add two quality, junior veteran goalies that are hungry and were extremely excited about being a part of our team.
“There is opportunity for both of them here to be major contributors to our team. Both have performed well and seemingly have fit in great within our locker room.”
O’Donnell made 26 saves in a 7-2 win at Danbury a week ago.
The 6-foot-3 goalie from Waterbury, Connecticut, had 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Maryland on Jan. 29, made 31 stops in a 7-2 win over Maine on Jan. 22 and tallied 35 saves in a 5-3 win over the Nordiques on Jan. 21.
His lone loss was 4-1 at Maryland on Jan. 28.
“We did a good job of grabbing 10 of 12 points on the recent road stretch and actually the game we dropped, I felt, was one of our best-played games all season,” Letizia said. “Now that we have some home games, it will be on us to take advantage of them.”
A 6-foot netminder from Superior, Colorado, Wasik posted 17 wins with Aberdeen over the past two seasons, including 10 this season.
“The fact that both have another year of junior hockey was a huge bonus for us,” Letizia said. “As always, we take one day at a time, but the ability to have them help our current roster and then return was something that we certainly valued.”
The goaltenders will play in front of the home fans this weekend.
Johnstown is 4-0-0 against Maine, winning twice at home on Oct. 15 (6-3) and Oct. 16 (5-2) and two times on the road on Jan. 21 (5-3) and Jan. 22 (7-2).
The Tomahawks are 22-13-4 with 48 points in third place in the East Division while Maine is 11-21-4 with 26 points and sixth place.
“Maine is a high-paced attack style team,” Letizia said. “They play fast and they can get going on offense quickly.
“Additionally, they have a really strong power play. We need our PK (penalty kill) to get hungry again and also limit our time spent in the penalty box.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
