While speed is the name of the game and also in the name at Jennerstown Speedway Complex, new track General Manager Brad Boxler steps into the role with a wealth of experience in a number of capacities at the Somerset County oval and a willingness to take things slowly during the step-up process.
“I kind of have a feel for how things run," Boxler said. "It’s just a matter of continuing to carry the torch into the future. I have a lot of things I’d like to try. it’s just we have to walk before we run.”
The Richland High School graduate, who has worked at the track since 1995, takes over for former track GM Bill Hribar, who has played a crucial part in raising the speed plant’s profile while also aiding in getting Boxler settled in.
“I think he paved a pretty good path for us,” Boxler said of Hribar. “I’m friends with Bill. I’ve worked with him for a number of years there. He’s been helpful in trying to help me through the transition. I look for a lot of the ideas that he had to help carry us into the future.”
With Jennerstown hoping to drop the green flag Saturday on its 21-weekend season, Boxler sees the campaign as a way to keep things trending upward at the 8,600-seat facility where he got his start in concessions before taking on tasks with the clean-up crew, as a corner flagman and most recently as a race director in the scoring tower.
“I think there’s a lot of momentum built, so if we can continue to carry that momentum, I think we’re going to be fine,” Boxler said. “We’re keeping a lot of the staff in the areas they’re strong in, so I don’t anticipate there to be too many hurdles in the way.”
The new track boss also doesn’t have to look very far to find someone he knows with a long tenure at the track.
“I do have a lot of experience working at the speedway,” Boxler said. “I’ve worked there since I was a young kid. That was my summer job growing up. I’ve been there every season since. My dad (Gary) has driven the pace truck for about 30 years. Between the two of us, there’s a lot of experience there.”
The speedway is planning to open with its standard six-division show with Boxler seeing a couple of divisions emerging as must-see racing.
“We have a really strong pro stock division that seems to be building for this season,” Boxler said. “We’ve got something in the neighborhood of 20 cars signed up for the pro division alone. There’s some popular names that fans are used to like ‘Nacho’ Nate Valente, who sold his charger car and moved up to the pro stocks and couple other drivers have made the move to pro stocks. I really look for the pro stocks to have a really strong field. The late model division is still looking at a 15-car field on a weekly basis, so it looks to be another strong division.”
Even with Jennerstown steadily chugging along from season to season, Boxler notes that it’s one of the rarer race facilities in Pennsylvania.
“The asphalt tracks at large have really closed down in this area,” Boxler said. “When you look at western Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania as a whole, there aren’t a whole lot of tracks and a whole other choices out there. There’s only us and one other in Pennsylvania. You don’t have a lot of choices, and we have that NASCAR sanction that carries us even higher. Just a lot more exposure. We’re proud of the operation and facility that we have.”
That sanctioning from NASCAR has already paid off for the historic facility in terms of a higher profile and also through a contest victory that allowed for upgrades to facilities on the track’s property.
“It really is beneficial,” he said. “Last year, we won the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge. That enabled us to win a $50,000 grand prize that we put toward the construction of new bathrooms at the track. At some point during the season, we hope to have that completed and have people using brand-new bathroom facilities. It’s been very helpful to us.”
