Evan Henderson, a former United High School student, went 1-2 in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials event at Fort Worth, Texas.
After splitting a pair of matches on Friday, Henderson lost 13-3 to Mitch McKee of Gopher Wrestling Club on Saturday in the men’s freestyle consolation bracket at 65 kilograms.
Henderson, a New Florence native who graduated from The Kiski School and was a two-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, wrestles for Spartan Combat RTC in Ithaca, New York.
Greater Johnstown graduate Mariah Harris went 0-2 on Friday in the women’s freestyle 76-kilogram bracket.
Jordan Oliver, a three-time PIAA champion from Easton, won the event but still needs to place first or second in an international tournament in order to qualify the weight for the Tokyo Olympics.
Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members Thomas Gilman (57 kilograms), David Taylor (86) and Kyle Snyder (97) each won the right to represent the U.S.
Kyle Dake made the Olympic team for the first time, defeating 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs in 74-kilogram finals.
Gable Steveson, who won an NCAA title last month for Minnesota, will represent the U.S. at 125 kilograms.
