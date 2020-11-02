In conjunction with the NAHL and New Jersey Titans, the Johnstown Tomahawks announced the new dates for four games postponed due to COVID-19 complications.
The Tomahawks were set to host the Titans on Friday and Saturday for a Halloween weekend series. Those games are now set for Friday, Dec. 18 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 19 (7 p.m.). Both games will be played at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Additionally, the two teams were scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday in New Jersey. Those games have been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
New Jersey remains the host of both contests.
Tickets for the Halloween weekend games will remain valid for the new dates.
To purchase tickets for any remaining Tomahawks home game, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Season ticket packages remain available and can be secured by calling the front office at 814-536-4625.
