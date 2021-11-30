PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Fenway Sports Group has reached an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was announced on Monday.
The deal is subject to the approval of the NHL Board of Governors and is expected to close before the end of the year.
The group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League, is led by principal owner John W. Henry. Werner, Pittsburgh native Larry Lucchino, billionaire brothers Ted and Bill Alfond, and NBA superstar LeBron James are also partners in FSG.
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports the sale of the Penguins is thought to be for around $900 million.
As part of the agreement, Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain part of the ownership group and “will be closely aligned with FSG,” according to a press release issued by the team. Lemieux and Burkle purchased the Penguins in 1999.
In a statement posted to the team’s website Lemieux said: “We want Penguins fans to know that we would only enter a partnership of this magnitude with leaders who share our values. Over the years, we have been approached multiple times by various groups interested in purchasing the team but never found the right fit. In FSG, however, we met an experienced group of leaders with a passion to win championships and a vision that aligns with ours.”
“This is a new beginning, not the end of an era.”
Burkle said, in a statement: “Mario and I came in together, and we are excited to become a part of the new ownership group. The Pittsburgh Penguins will be in good hands with FSG, and Mario and I are here to support them, committed as much as we’ve always been to the success of the franchise.”
Since Lemieux and Burkle purchased the team, the Penguins have won three Stanley Cups and made four appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals. Ownership was also instrumental in the construction of the PPG Paints Arena, which opened in 2010.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins are a premier National Hockey League franchise with a very strong organization, a terrific history and a vibrant, passionate fan base,” FSG Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “We will work diligently to continue building on the remarkable Penguins’ tradition of championships and exciting play.
“We are particularly excited to welcome Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle to FSG and have the utmost respect for all they have done to build the Penguins into the perennially successful franchise we know today. We look forward to working with Mario, Ron and the entire Penguins front office team,” Werner’s statement continued.
CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall, and Head Coach Mike Sullivan will all remain in their roles with the Penguins, officials said.
“They did a terrific job with the Red Sox,” Sullivan, who grew up in Massachusetts as a Red Sox fan, said last week regarding FSG. “For me, leadership always starts at the top. I would envision them bringing the same type of leadership to the Pittsburgh Penguins.”
It was reported in mid-November that FSG was in “advanced talks” to acquire the Penguins.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
