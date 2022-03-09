JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While Wednesday’s result in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball tournament was a sour end to an exciting campaign for the Richland Rams, coach Joel Kaminsky reminded his players after their 50-43 loss to Neshannock at Richland High School that the disappointment shouldn’t cast a negative shadow over the rest of the season.
“I told them, ‘You can be upset about tonight, but don’t hang your heads on the season,’ ” Kaminsky said. “They accomplished a lot this season.”
Richland (23-5) loses six seniors from this year’s squad with four logging significant time in the Rams’ rotation along with Brock Pollino and Dominic Bethmann as they captured the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 Class 3A titles. As Kaminsky noted, the group played a large part in maintaining Richland’s championship pedigree over multiple sports.
“These guys just compete,” Kaminsky said. “They’re competitors. They win. Trent Rozich, all-state soccer player winning districts in soccer. Then you have (Griffin) LaRue, Kellan Stahl and Demont Johnson, they’re out there winning districts in football. They’re winners.”
Neshannock (19-5) advances to face Aliquippa – a 53-50 winner over Brookville on Wednesday and the team that eliminated the Lancers from the District 7 playoffs on Feb. 24 – on Saturday.
Neshannock, the seventh-place squad in District 7 played a waiting game after the quarterfinal loss to the Quips to see if it would even reach the PIAA tournament.
It didn’t seem to bother the Lancers too much.
“I was really proud of our guys during that time period,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “It’s a dead period. You’re sitting. You’re waiting to figure out if you’re going to go in, if you’re going to make the state playoffs or not. I think high school kids’ minds can wander a little bit. To our guys’ credit, they were locked in the entire break.”
Richland jumped ahead 4-0 with a bucket and a pair of free throws by Rozich, holding the Lancers off the score sheet until Kurt Sommerfield’s field goal with 4:21 left in the first.
Five straight points from Mike Sopko gave the guests a 7-4 lead before a Sam Penna answer cut the edge to a point.
The Rams, who failed to convert on a number of close looks in the key, did not get that close the rest of the way with Luciano DeLillo connecting inside to make it 9-6 after a quarter.
“We started off with missed layup after missed layup and we just weren’t able to take advantage of the easy ones when we had them,” Kaminsky said.
Sopko notched seven of Neshannock’s 11 points in the second, while also serving as a key part of the charge on the defensive end with the Lancers holding Richland without a field over the final 6:20 of the half.
Neshannock needed just 90 seconds in the third quarter to connect on its first three 3-pointers of the evening with Jack Glies’ bomb as the opening act to two more from Jay Corey. The nine-point swing served to wake up the Richland offense, which scored the next nine points with two field goals from Rozich – a deep 2-pointer and a layup, a 3-pointer from Luke Raho and a putback from Demont Johnson.
“We just had to play quick,” Kaminsky said. “Our defense started to play with a little urgency when we realized that we could possibly lose this game. When that urgency kicked in, the defense turned into some offense for us and gave us that burst of energy and got that adrenaline going.”
Sebastian Coiro’s corner trey set off Neshannock’s response late in the third with Nate Rynd, Sopko and DiLillo also scoring during a 9-2 run. The Lancers’ lead was at its largest early in the fourth thanks to a field goal from Sopko, who led his squad with 20 points, making it 40-27. Stahl ignited Richland’s second comeback try with a conventional 3-point play that led to perimeter baskets from Raho and Rozich, with Rozich’s slicing the Lancers’ lead to 42-36 with 4:41 on the clock.
Despite another 3-pointer from Raho making it 44-39 and a pair of late buckets from LaRue, Neshannock fended off Richland the rest of the way.
Rozich led Richland with 20 points and 10 rebounds, with nine more points coming from Raho.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
