NEW CASTLE – Neshannock held off a late Windber charge to prevail 51-48 in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Neshannock High School on Friday night.
District 5 champion Windber outscored Neshannock 16-12 in the fourth quarter, but fell three points shy.
Amanda Cominsky led Windber with 15 points. Gina Gaye and Rylee Ott each supplied 11 points.
Neshannock received 18 points from Addi Watts. Aaralyn Nogay netted eight points.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling, bittersweet for these kids, with all that we have went through and to be in the semifinals is icing on the cake,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We played hard. This was not one of our better games, shooting or defensively. But sometimes you win ugly. We’re moving on and that’s how you look at it.”
Neshannock led 29-20 at halftime. Windber closed a 20-2 season.
Neshannock led 15-4 after the first quarter.
“It was a great start. We hit some big shots,” Grybowski said. “We attacked the basket well. I knew they were goign to play us man. It created issues for us because of their size. That’s the best anyone has played man against us this year. It was a game of runs. They would make runs and we would make runs.
Neshannock scored four points in the final eight seconds of the first half.
“That was huge. To hold the ball for the final shot and then get a steal, that buffer helped create a good start in the third quarter. That late run was a key going into halftime,” Grybowski said.
