SOMERSET, N.J. – In support of the Northeast Conference’s strategic plan, the council of presidents unanimously passed a series of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives during their annual spring meeting that concluded on Thursday.
The NEC adopted a conference-wide mandate to provide all student-athletes with a day off from required athletically related activities this Nov. 3 on Election Day.
The NEC will conduct a conference-wide educational campaign focused on the importance of registering to vote and exercising one’s civic duty.
The conference announced the creation of an “NEC Champions For Change” platform for student-athletes, coaches and staff to share their stories of confronting racism and advocating for a just society. Details on the initiative will be announced in the coming weeks.
With recent events highlighting the need for the NEC community to listen, educate and act in order to help combat racism and inequality, these conference-wide initiatives were developed after conversations with conference presidents, athletic administrators and the NEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
“A year ago, the Northeast Conference presidents adopted a strategic plan, with one of the four goals of the plan dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “I’m so proud and inspired by the NEC membership’s continued commitment to support that goal with these league-wide initiatives. “These actions will encourage our student-athletes to vote and challenge us to have the difficult, yet critically important conversations around racism and injustice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.