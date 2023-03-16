TULSA, Okla. – One local graduate got a chance to wrestle a legend on Thursday night at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships and another will get that opportunity on Friday.
Iowa’s Max Murin, the No. 8 seed at 149 pounds, beat No. 9 Jaden Abas of Stanford in the second round. The Central Cambria alumnus will face Cornell’s Yianni Diahkomihalis on Friday morning. Diahkomihalis is seeking his fourth NCAA Division I title, a feat that only four wrestlers have accomplished in the history of the sport.
“Great opportunity,” Murin said of the chance to face Diahkomihalis. “This is the stuff I dreamed about when I was a little kid. Super-excited. I’m going to come ready to go, compete hard and just do what I always do.”
Murin is the lone local wrestler to reach the quarterfinal round. Forest Hills graduate Jackson Arrington, who is the No. 16 seed from North Carolina State, lost by fall to Diahkomihalis on Thursday night while Virginia’s Justin McCoy – a Chestnut Ridge graduate who is seeded 15th at 165 pounds – fell 5-2 to Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, a 2022 NCAA champion.
This marks the fifth time that Murin has qualified for the NCAA tournament, but he has never stood on the podium as a top-eight finisher. He was named an NWCA All-American when the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID and lost three times in the blood round – meaning one more victory in any of those would have put him on the podium. Abas was responsible for one of those losses, as he beat Murin 2-1 in tiebreaker in 2021.
Murin knew that getting a takedown would be key against Abas, whose uncle Stephen Abas was a nemesis of Cambria Heights graduate Jody Strittmatter, Murin’s coach at Young Guns Wresting Club.
“I knew I had to finish my leg attacks,” Murin said. “I didn’t get enough leg attacks in the first period, but the second period, I ended strong. I got the takedown at the end.”
It didn’t initially look that way, as officials ruled that Murin did not get a takedown, but Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands challenged the call, and replay found that Murin did earn the two points.
“They called it that it wasn’t a takedown, but Terry knew,” Murin said. “Terry knows. You see those T-shirts? Terry knows. He knew it was a takedown. Best coach in the world.”
Murin escaped in the third, then held off Abas for the 3-1 victory. He started his tournament with a 6-3 win over Caleb Tyus of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
Arrington, a true freshman, is the No. 16 seed at 149. He scored a takedown in the sudden-victory period for a 5-3 victory over Rider’s Quinn Kinner, but then lost by fall to Diahkomihalis. Arrington will face Oklahoma’s Mitch Moore, the No. 19 seed, in Friday morning’s second round of consolations.
McCoy also went 1-1 on the day, with a 7-3 victory over Northwestern’s Maxx Mayfield in the opening round. He scrambled well against O’Toole, the No. 2 seed, but a first-period takedown and a tough ride from the Missouri wrestler were too much to overcome.
Joshua Ogunsanya of Columbia, the No. 16 seed, awaits McCoy in the consolation bracket.
Rider’s McKenzie Bell, who attended Somerset before moving to New Jersey for his freshman year of high school, went 0-2 at 141 pounds. Bell dropped his first-round match to seventh-seeded Vince Cornella of Cornell, 7-4, then lost by fall Michigan’s Cole Mattin in the first round of consolations.
Pitt’s Cole Matthews, the third seed at 141, and Nino Bonaccorsi, the top seed at 197, each went 2-0 on the day. Micky Phillippi (133), Holden Heller (165) and Reece Heller (184) remain alive in the consolation bracket. Luca Augustine (174) was the only Panther eliminated from the competition.
