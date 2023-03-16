Max Murin embodies the Iowa style of wrestling.
The Central Cambria graduate will be donning the black-and-gold Hawkeyes uniform for the final time this week at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which begin Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” he said as he prepared for his fourth appearance in the tournament. “I’m excited. I’m extremely ready, but it’s my last competition in an Iowa singlet, so it’s going to be weird. But, at the same time, I’m ready. I’ve been training for this my whole life.”
Murin is 19-4 this season, his sixth at Iowa thanks to a redshirt season and extra year of eligibility after the NCAA tournament was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
He’s seeded eighth at 149 pounds and a late bracket change means he will face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Caleb Tyus (23-7) in the first round on Thursday morning.
A victory would likely pit him against Stanford’s, Jaden Abas, who is seeded ninth.
The winner of that bout could face top-seeded Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell, who is seeking his fourth NCAA championship.
“I don’t put much stock in (the bracket or seedings),” Murin said. “I’m confident in my abilities no matter who I wrestle. My seed and who I wrestle are out of my control.
“I know if I want to achieve what I want to, I have to beat good guys.”
Diakomihalis beat Murin in last year’s tournament, which marked the third season that he finished a victory short of placing in the top eight for All-American honors.
After that tournament in Detroit, Murin took some time to reflect on his life and career. He debated if he wanted to use his sixth year of eligibility. He talked with Iowa coach Tom Brands and assistant Terry Brands before deciding to come back to Iowa City for one final season.
“It’s been a crazy ride so far – my whole career,” Murin said. “My senior year, it’s been awesome. I’m glad I came back for a sixth year. I would say I’ve enjoyed it more than any year. I’ve got, what, four losses? It’s not perfect, but keep improving every day and keep getting better – that’s in wrestling and life.”
Tom Brands has famously said that he likes Murin because “he leads with his face.” That’s been evident this year, as Murin has often wrestled with a bandage on his nose and a black eye – or even two.
“It summed up my whole wrestling career,” Murin said. “When I was a little kid, I had black eyes and bruises on my face. I pride myself on being tough and that comes with it. I like the battle scars and stitches. I started wrestling 20 years ago. I have had thousands of scars and black eyes.”
That type of old-school toughness, combined with his big personality – the Big Ten Network has featured Murin and his 4-foot ball python Miss Hiss as well as his tongue-in-cheek “Good Murin America” videos – have made him a fan favorite among Hawkeyes. That’s no small feat in wrestling-crazed Iowa, which has averaged almost 15,000 fans per home meet the past two seasons.
“The fans here have been awesome,” Murin said. “No other place in the country do they treat their wrestlers like celebrities. I definitely appreciate them supporting me. They definitely enjoy posting stuff about us on social media. They support me and my teammates, so I appreciate it.”
While Penn State is heavily favored to win its 10th team title in the past 13 tournaments, the second-ranked Hawkeyes are again a strong contender. Murin helped Iowa win the team title in 2021, and no matter what happens in his final NCAA tournament appearance, he’s glad he has one more opportunity to compete.
“I’m definitely extremely happy I decided to take that sixth year,” he said, noting that his parents Mike and Tricia Murin were able to attend all his home matches this season and that having about 100 Ebensburg-area fans cheering him on during a January dual meet in State College was an experience that he’ll never forget. “Now it’s time to do what I’ve never done and achieve my goals. The physical work is pretty much over now. It’s emotional and mental work now.”
