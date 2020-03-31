Chris Eddins isn’t ready to leave Pitt-Johnstown just yet, even if the NCAA says he’s won’t ever get the opportunity to join Carlton Haselrig as the only three-time Division II national champions in school history.
Eddins, a senior who went 69-1 against Division-II opponents over the past three seasons, was denied the opportunity to win a third title when the national tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA announced on Monday that winter sports athletes would not receive another year of eligibility, even those such as Eddins, who never took a redshirt season during his career.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Pat Pecora, who is not only the winningest wrestling coach in NCAA history but also the Mountain Cats’ athletic director, understands the complexities of the decisions that the organization had to make.
“I was hoping that they would do something, especially for the seniors, give an extra term, leave it up to the individual,” Pecora said. “A lot of them wouldn’t take it because they have jobs lined up or are ready to graduate.”
Eddins was able to put everything in perspective.
“I was trying to make history, but it’s not as bad as some of those guys who didn’t get a chance to win it once,” Eddins said. “I’m trying to think about the health and well-being of everyone around the country.”
A biology major from Greensburg, Eddins still needs to return to the Richland Township campus next year to complete his degree.
“I’m going to keep my spirits high, and I’m going to try to come back and help the guys next year,” Eddins said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
“I need about eight (credits) to graduate. I think I’ll stick around for the whole year. I want to spend time with the team. I don’t want to grow up yet. I want to stay around.”
The 149-pounder was one of eight Mountain Cats – along with Brendan Howard (125), Tyler Warner (133), Jacob Ealy (141), Devin Austin (165), Brock Biddle (174), Connor Craig (184) and Allan Beattie (285) – who traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Division II championships, only to be told that the event had been canceled.
Eddins was the top seed and a heavy favorite to win another championship while the Mountain Cats were expected to be a strong contender for the team title.
“We were getting a lot of momentum going,” Eddins said.
“We had a lot of guys ready to go that weekend. Our team was looking really, really good going into nationals. I think we could have won it this year with all the guys we had.”
Now, Eddins’ outstanding career is over.
“It stings a lot,” he said. “It feels like you put in all this work and it all comes down to this moment. It’s very anti-climactic, leaving me on the edge of my seat. I don’t have that closure that I normally do at the end of the season.”
Eddins is one of a half-dozen seniors on the Pitt-Johnstown roster, which also includes All-Americans Howard and Austin.
“It’s tough. I can understand in some ways it would have been a real complicated issue of giving them another term or another year, but I was hoping that they would have some options,” Pecora said. “The postseason is so big for wrestlers – the postseason IS the season.
“They would sacrifice the rest of their season for the postseason.”
Eddins agreed, saying he’d have given up this truncated season for a full one next year.
“If I had known nationals would be canceled, I’d have taken my redshirt this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.