Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain mixing with a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.