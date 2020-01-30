The National Club Baseball Association Division III World Series will return to Johnstown for a second straight year.
Four teams will compete in the event at Sargent's Stadium at the Point from May 15-17.
More than 300 athletes, coaches and fans are expected to participate in the tournament.
Last year Eastern Michigan University, Lander University, Missouri University of Science and Technology competed along with eventual champion Millersville University.
Visit Johnstown and the City of Johnstown collaborated to keep the event in Johnstown for another year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.