The winningest coach in college wrestling history is about to get a little more help.
Pitt-Johnstown announced this week that Tyler Reinhart, who won a national title for the Mountain Cats in 2016, will be the first full-time assistant coach in the program’s history.
Pat Pecora is entering his 49th season as the head coach, and while his 631 dual meet victories and two national team titles prove that the program didn’t need an assistant coach in the past, he admits that the demands of the position have changed, as has his own relationship to teenagers and 20-somethings.
“When I got the job in my 20s, I was the big brother,” Pecora said. “Then, in my 30s, I was the young uncle. Then, in my 40s and 50s, I turned into the father figure.”
At age 69, Pecora still isn’t ready to be called the team grampa – “I’m the dad now” – but he knows that having a younger coach around helps in recruiting and being there for the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers. “I need someone to be the big brother. You go to your big brother for things you’re not going to go to your dad for.”
The 28-year-old Reinhart fits the bill perfectly. He joined the coaching staff after a knee injury ended his senior season in December 2017, but he’s also had to pick up jobs where he could – working for his father’s asphalt company during the summer, serving as a coach at camps, clinics and even private lessons. The move to a full-time position will enable him to spend even more time on the recruiting trail.
“I think the kids, it’s easier for them to talk to me because Coach Pecora is a pretty intimidating guy, knowing who he is and what he’s accomplished,” Reinhart said. “They like hearing from him because he’s the face of the program, but they also like talking to me because of that aspect.”
Reinhart was a one-time state medalist at Greensburg-Salem who won a Division II national title as a sophomore, placed seventh as a junior, then saw his dream of a second title shattered when he tore the MCL in his left knee and the meniscus and ACL in his right on the same day. He rebounded to sit in the corner as Chris Eddins and Cody Law won national titles for the Mountain Cats that season.
“I know what it’s like to be at the top, but I’ve also been at the very bottom,” Reinhart said.
“I think I get to create a good relationship with these guys and tell my story. I think they listen because I’ve been through it.”
Reinhart is a perfect representation of the program, according to Pecora.
“He’s been through it. He wrestled for me. He wrestled at Pitt-Johnstown. Graduated from Pitt-Johnstown. He won a national title. He can answer ‘How’d you go about doing that?’ ”
Pecora, who also serves as Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic director, plans to continue carrying the same workload and isn’t ready to talk about retirement, but when he does get to that point, Reinhart could provide stability for the program.
“We’ve had that conversation,” Reinhart said.
“It’s all about timing. Coach could be here another 10 years. As of now, since I’m full-time, I don’t plan on going anywhere any time soon.”
