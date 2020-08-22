The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits Jennerstown Speedway Saturday night for the second time this season.
The thundering, low, sleek, modifieds, NASCAR’s oldest touring series, will participate in time trials, with the Laurel Highlands 150 feature event set to get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Unlike the Jennerstown opener, which was held with empty grandstands, fans will be allowed for Saturday’s Laurel Highlands 150.
“We are very excited to have the modifieds back here at Jennerstown, but we are really excited to have them back, and be racing in front of fans,” Jennerstown General Manager Billy Hribar said. “When they were here in June, they put on a great show, but there was no one here to see it.”
Justin Bonsignore, of Holtsville, New York, making his first appearance at the Laurel Highlands oval in over a decade, won the modified series season-opening race at Jennerstown in June, taking the checkered flag from the pole position and leading every lap of the Wade Cole Memorial 133. He is the current points leader.
“Justin Bonsignore is one of the drivers that is preregistered to return this week,” Hribar said. “He should have the car set-up figured out, but with many of the best modified drivers in the country coming in this weekend, it should be a very competitive race.”
In the modified series last race held at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, six-time champion Doug Coby, of Milford, Connecticut, starting from the fifth spot, picked up his first win as a driver/owner at the White Mountain Showdown 200 in early August.
The 40-year-old driver picked up his 29th career win and moved into sole possession of sixth on the all-time tour wins list.
Coby, the defending tour champion, finished seventh in the earlier Jennerstown race.
Kyle Bonsignore, of Bay Shore, New York, was second at White Mountain, followed by Matt Swanson, of Acton, Massachusetts.
Jon McKennedy, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, won the pole at New Hampshire, and led 133 laps before Coby was able to get by. McKennedy ended up fourth.
Justin Bonsignore rallied from running outside the top 10 in the early stages to finish fifth. He had won the first two races of the season – and three straight dating back to last season’s finale – including the inaugural tour race at White Mountain.
Calvin Carroll, of Andover, New Jersey, was sixth, followed by Dave Sapienza, of Riverhead, New York; Anthony Nocella, of Woburn, Massachusetts; Eric Goodale, of Riverhead, New York; and Ron Silk of Norwalk, Connecticut.
The win moved Coby to within nine points of Justin Bonsignore in the standings, while McKennedy is 16 back of the lead. Craig Lutz and Kyle Bonsignore are each 23 points out of first.
The track at Jennerstown Speedway lends itself to racing for the modified drivers.
“Jennerstown has a number of grooves and is wide enough for passing,” Hribar said. “These guys are the best in the business so it should be an exciting race.”
The late models will also be on Saturday’s race card.
The garage at the .522-mile paved oval opens at noon with practice set for 2:30-3:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 4.
Notes: Jennerstown’s previously rained out Hall of Fame induction ceremony and fireworks display have been rescheduled, and both are now part of the five-division racing program on Sept. 5. ... On Sept. 12, the winged sprint cars return as the nationally televised “Must See Sprint Car Series” makes a stop at Jennerstown.
