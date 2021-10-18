PITTSBURGH – After a sound 21-point defeat of Virginia Tech that vaulted the Panthers into the top 25, No. 23 Pitt returns home for its biggest challenge of the season when an unranked Clemson team visits Pittsburgh for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon.
Pitt opened as three-point favorites over the Tigers, who squeaked by Syracuse, 17-14, on Friday night. This is the first time Clemson has been an underdog in the regular season since 2016, when a Lamar Jackson-led Louisville team was favored over the Tigers by two points. The last time the Tigers were at least three-point underdogs was week three of 2014 when they faced No. 1 Florida State, the reigning national champion.
“I don't care about favorites and points and spread and all the rest of it. Doesn't really matter in my opinion,” Pat Narduzzi said on Monday. “I don't know who makes those decisions. I don't know what they look at.
“I just know they are a really good football team, and we are going to have to play our best to have a chance to win.”
Though Narduzzi said last week that he didn’t think Pitt was getting much respect for a 4-1 team, on Monday he said the new ranking doesn’t matter.
“I don't care about the polls,” Narduzzi said. “I care about this week. I care about what we do tonight film study-wise with Clemson, tomorrow what we do. I care about Tuesday's practice. I care about Wednesday.
“It's just going to be the preparation. Preparation wins football games. Polls don't.”
While this isn’t the same Clemson team that’s dominated the college football landscape and made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons while winning two national championships, the defense is still one of the best units in the country, ranking second in scoring defense only to No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers are allowing an average of just 12.5 points per game and doing so without starting defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis. Bresee is out for the year with a torn ACL, while Davis still has at least another month of recovery ahead after undergoing bicep surgery in late September.
“They find ways to win,” Narduzzi said. “You ain't getting any style points, but you know what, you just get the win. They find a way to get it done and that's the most impressive thing is they find a different way to win every weekend and again, playing championship defense.”
The Clemson defense will provide the biggest test yet for Kenny Pickett and the high-flying Pitt offense. The Panthers have the third best scoring offense in the nation, averaging 48.3 points per game.
Narduzzi says none of the impressive stats Pitt has posted this season matters.
“I told them last night I don't care about stats. Stats are for losers,” Narduzzi said.
Despite the Tigers having a down year by their standards, Saturday’s matchup is one of the biggest games Pitt has played in years. Narduzzi says he expects Pickett to remain as steady as ever, but is concerned some of his players could get a little too hyped up for the contest. He’s telling his team to collectively take a deep breath.
“There's got to be some calm with the enthusiasm,” Narduzzi said.
Still, the coach recognizes how Saturday’s game looms large.
“It's an opportunity for our guys to go play against the best, and they are the best,” Narduzzi said. “They are still the gauge in the ACC, period. They are the best.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
