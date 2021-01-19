Throughout a North American Hockey League season filled with interruptions, postponements and schedule changes, Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia has often talked about “a season like no other.”
The trend continued on Tuesday as the Tomahawks announced that the team now will host a pair of weekend dates against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. Both Friday and Saturday’s contests will begin at 7:45 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks announced that season ticket holders should use tickets originally intended for home dates on Nov. 13-14 that were not played against Danbury.
“It’s a nice way to kick off the second half of the season,” Letizia said. “We have lots of home games coming up in the next few months, and we are excited to be back.”
Danbury has not played a game since Nov. 5.
The Jr. Hat Tricks initially faced out-of-state travel restrictions, but Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced additional COVID-19 guidelines that took effect on Nov. 23 stating, “All team sporting activities, except collegiate and professional, are prohibited until January 19, 2021.”
Further complicating the situation, this weekend’s schedule change resulted from a Connecticut guideline that prohibits out-of-state teams from visiting, the Tomahawks announced in a release.
“Everybody in the division is committed to trying to find ways to play, and if we have to find ways to alternate weekends, we’ll try to do it,” Letizia said. “We want to keep the guys playing. I’ve said since Day 1, that’s why they’re here, to play hockey.”
The Tomahawks split a pair of games against the New Jersey Titans last weekend in Middletown, New Jersey.
Letizia’s second-place team is 11-4-3 with 25 points, four points behind East Division-leading Maine. Danbury was 5-1 with 10 points the last time the Jr. Hat Tricks played 2 1/2 months ago.
