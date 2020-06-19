NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld has issued the following state of the league update concerning the upcoming 2020-21 season: “Over the course of the last three months, we have been extremely focused on primarily two things, player advancement and returning NAHL hockey to the ice for the 2020-21 season.
“Regarding player advancement, I am proud to announce that the league has had another incredible year of NCAA commitments, which includes an all-time record high of 234 NCAA Division I commitments this past season. In addition, 34% of freshmen playing NCAA Division I hockey this past season, played in the NAHL.
“Regarding returning to the ice for the 2020-21 season, I am excited to state that our goal for the season is to play a full 60-game regular season schedule, beginning with the Greatest Show on Ice in September at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, continuing with the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in February, and concluding with Robertson Cup National Championship Tournament May.
“With that in mind, we understand that many factors are out of our control and that we may need to consider an alternative schedule for upcoming season. In all of our models the alternative schedule would be simply defined as a delayed start to the current schedule in order to not affect player development and exposure.
“Like I’ve said many times, the NAHL is made up of great owners, great coaches, great communities, great fans and most importantly great players. It is our No. 1 priority return to the ice this fall in the safest way possible for everyone in our hockey community.
“In the meantime, NAHL Tryout Camps are opening across the country in the next couple of weeks. The 2020 NAHL Entry Draft takes place on Tuesday, July 21 and we want to wish every player in pursuit of playing in the NAHL this year the best of luck.
“To that end, we encourage players to stay safe, train hard and stay focused on their goals.”
