The Johnstown Tomahawks opened the North American Hockey League Robertson Cup playoffs with a victory on Thursday afternoon.
Actually, these are the virtual playoffs.
But during uncertain times when one sporting event after another is postponed or canceled, a virtual playoff is better than none.
The NAHL season was paused a month ago and eventually canceled, meaning the surging Tomahawks had no opportunity to build on last season’s playoff success that took Johnstown to the Robertson Cup semifinal round.
“The league has created just a fun thing,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said on Thursday. “It is a simulation. They created the 16 teams that were in the playoffs at the time the season was halted.
“They created everybody’s team and all of the players. It’s a fun way to crown a virtual champion.”
The Tomahawks beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, 4-1, in Game 1 of a best-of-5 virtual playoff on Thursday. Max Kouznetsov scored three goals and Spencer DenBeste also had a goal, and Alex Tracy made 39 saves in the Tomahawks’ digital win. Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The game streams are available at no cost on the NAHL TV YouTube channel.
Using an Xbox One and EA Sports’ “NHL 18” video game, the NAHL staff constructed the rosters of the 16 NAHL teams that would have qualified for the Robertson Cup playoffs based on winning percentage when the season was canceled. In some cases, the team names or jerseys may not be entirely accurate as the simulation does not allow for certain cities or mascot names.
NBC Sports commentator Mike “Doc” Emrick’s voice is used to call the games with Eddie Olczyk and Ray Ferraro adding color.
“I looked at a couple of the games (Wednesday), and it’s pretty cool,” Letizia said before his team’s virtual playoff debut.
“Some teams are even posting updates on Twitter and Facebook. Obviously, the circumstances stink, but it’s pretty cool.”
The virtual playoffs will last until May, following the schedule the NAHL would have played.
“Ultimately, no matter what we’re talking about, the goal is to keep people engaged,” said Alex Kyrias, the NAHL director of communications/marketing. “With no games, what the heck do you do?”
The league unveiled a series of events, first spotlighting the NAHL award-winners immediately after the stoppage, then showcasing their final-year players with online features in hopes of attracting college interest. A jersey contest and the virtual playoffs were added to the list.
“The idea of the virtual Robertson Cup came up,” Kyrias said. “There was a huge challenge.
“We got the idea from what we were seeing online with the NHL.”
The league turned to Vinnie Perricelli, NAHL manager of digital media.
“He is our main videographer and he hosts the weekly shows and plays of the week,” Kyrias said of Perricelli. “Vinnie was the gamer of the group.”
Those skills were put to good use.
“We took a snapshot of who would’ve made the playoffs,” Kyrias said. “We came up with divisional semifinal matchups. Vinnie created all 16 teams. Everybody on the roster, he had to build from scratch. He built Christian Gorscak, David Tomeo and everybody on the Johnstown Tomahawks team gave him the attributes they thought he should receive.
“Vinnie obviously deserves a lot of the credit for implementing this,” Kyrias said. “Not only did he implement it, but the games you see online are being hosted on his Xbox One in his apartment because we are still out of the office as a staff (due to COVID-19 restrictions).”
