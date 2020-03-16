The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that all remaining 2019-20 regular season games have been canceled effective immediately due to the international medical emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tomahawks had seven games on the schedule before the end of the regular season on April 4.
In a statement, NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said: “We understand that this is a very difficult time for our hockey community and we are working on all options in order to conclude the season with
a Robertson Cup Championship. We are actively and continuously monitoring a very challenging and fluid environment in order make the right decision everyone involved.”
The American Hockey League, the NHL’s top minor league, said the indefinite suspension of its regular season won’t be lifted before May.
A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that the American Hockey League is allowing its players to return home while determining it won’t be able to resume its season until May at the earliest.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the league has not announced the decisions reached by the AHL’s executive committee during a conference call. The move follows last week’s decision by the 31-team AHL to suspend its season until further notice.
The National Hockey League said it won’t resume practices for 45 days, pushing any return most likely until mid-May.
