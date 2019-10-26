ALTOONA – Keegan Myrick rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as Bishop Guilfoyle pulled away from visiting Bishop McCort, 22-7, Friday night at Mansion Park.
The Crimson Crushers fell to 5-5 while the Marauders are 8-2. Both teams are headed to the District 6 playoffs, but Crushers coach Brian Basile feared his team had squandered a chance to host a first-round contest.
“What can you learn from this, and how much better can you get?” Basile said after the game. “And how hungry can you get for the playoffs?”
The Crimson Crushers led early, 7-0, on quarterback William Miller’s 4-yard run midway through the first quarter.
And Bishop McCort had the ball most of the first quarter and into the second.
But penalties were Bishop McCort’s undoing – and then Myrick took over.
The Crimson Crushers had 93 yards in penalties in the second quarter – a mix of holdings, late hits and unsportsmanlike conduct calls that stalled drives and switched the momentum to the Marauders, who took full advantage.
“Penalties are our nemesis, and have been all year long,” Basile said. “You can’t make that up against a good team like Bishop Guilfoyle.”
Down 7-0, Bishop Guilfoyle stopped Bishop McCort on downs in their own end and settled down the crazy second quarter with a 13-play, 86-yard drive for the go-ahead score just before the half.
Myrick’s 4-yard plunge and his 2-point conversion put the Marauders up 8-7. He carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards on the drive, and tallied 76 yards on 20 attempts in the first half.
Myrick scored again on Bishop Guilfoyle’s second possession of the third quarter, breaking loose on a 42-yard run, then adding another two-point conversion run to make it 16-7.
He added a third score with 7:13 to go in the game, and finished with 38 carries – sometimes as the tailback and occasionally out of the wildcat formation.
Basile was not surprised when his team got a heavy dose of Myrick, who had similar numbers in a win over Chestnut Ridge a week earlier.
“That’s what they do,” Basile said. “We knew you’ve got to stop (No.) 3, and we did at times. But he can pick out the holes, and he does a great job of cutting back.”
Bishop McCort got a big defensive play from Amir Andrews midway through the first quarter. He recovered a bad snap over the head of the Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback at the Crushers’ 40.
Bishop McCort then moved 60 yards on 10 plays – including a successful fake punt – before Miller’s 4-yard run and Will Haslett’s conversion kick put the Crushers on top 7-0 with 3:45 left in the first quarter.
Another bright spot came late, when Levi Allison took over at quarterback and Miller moved to wideout.
The Crimson Crushers marched from their own 27 to the Bishop Guilfoyle 3, getting close on a 12-yard pass from Allison to Bryce Bair. Miller caught an 11-yard toss early in the drive.
But three runs netted minus-3 yards and Miller was sacked back at the 15 to end the threat.
Bishop Guilfoyle then ran out the clock to seal the win.
