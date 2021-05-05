ST. MICHAEL – Coming off their first loss this season, the Forest Hills High School baseball team brought extra motivation – and Zach Myers’ capable right arm – onto the Rangers’ field on a chilly Wednesday afternoon.
The combination was effective, especially after 11 hits, with three for extra bases, factored into the equation.
Forest Hills pulled away from Chestnut Ridge, 12-2, in six innings in a key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup.
“You’re not going to be undefeated, especially in a conference like we have,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said after his team moved to 13-1. “It’s nice to see them come back like they did.”
Somerset upset visiting Forest Hills 3-2 on Tuesday.
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) also was knocked from the unbeaten ranks that same night in a rain-shortened 15-12 loss to Bishop McCort Catholic at Sargent's Stadium.
What had been anticipated as a potential battle of unbeaten teams suddenly became a meeting of one-loss squads at the top of the LHAC.
“We try to tell these kids not to worry about it,” Chestnut Ridge coach Ron Kakabar said. “It’s a tough week. We lost two. They’re not used to losing. I’m not used to losing like this. We’ve got to try to regroup and come back (Thursday) and at least win a game in the doubleheader (against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic). It’s going to be a battle.
“For us to do what we set out to accomplish at the beginning of the season, we have to be battle-tested like we are now and get ourselves ready for the end-of-the-season run.”
Myers struck out nine batters and had no walks in six innings. The senior right-hander allowed six hits, including three infield knocks.
“Once we got two or three runs with Zach on the mound, I felt pretty confident with the way he’s been throwing this year,” Carpenter said. “He’s been lights-out. He’s had a special year for us so far.”
Myers is 7-0 with one save this season. He has 84 strikeouts, seven walks and a 0.90 ERA in 46 2/3 innings.
“It all starts with the fastball,” Myers said. “Once that starts working, everything just comes after that. My curveball makes my fastball look a lot faster than it actually is. People think it’s really hard, but it just looks like that. Keep them off-balance.”
The Rangers provided plenty of support.
Leadoff hitter Brody Roberts went 3-for-4 with four runs and one run batted in. No. 3 batter Brad Madigan had two hits, including a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Taylor Vranich doubled, Brook Williamson had a two-run double and Devin Kreger had a two-run single to highlight a six-run fifth inning for the Rangers.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Kakabar said. “They just outhit us tonight.”
Eight of nine starters had at least one hit.
“That’s the way our lineup is,” Carpenter said. “We really are strong, 1 to 9. When we’re hitting, we’re going to do that. It’s a good thing to have so much production because if a couple guys slump a little bit, a couple other guys will pick them up.”
Chestnut Ridge scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Garrett Emerick and Lucas Nicodemus each singled, and Kai Bollman doubled to left-center field.
“It was a tough game,” Kakabar said. “They’re a really good team. Zach Myers on the mound was just on fire.
“His fastball was right there. His curveball was there. By far the best pitcher we’ve seen this year.”
