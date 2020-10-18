SIDMAN – Offensive versatility and timely defensive stops propelled Forest Hills to its first on-field victory of the year Saturday night as the Rangers defeated visiting Somerset 34-20.
A capacity-limited but enthusiastic Senior Night crowd at G.H. Miller Memorial Field saw the Rangers (2-3) add to their previous forfeit win behind a balanced offense that put up big numbers through the air in the first half, and controlled the ball on the ground in the second half.
Senior quarterback Zach Myers threw for 189 of his 242 passing yards and two touchdowns before the break, while junior running back Damon Crawley rushed for three touchdowns and picked up 81 of his game-high 87 yards over the final two quarters.
"It feels great to get this win tonight," Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. "We've been building momentum, getting better each week, and our younger players are maturing.
"We were able to throw and run the ball, and did a great job on defense."
That Ranger defense came up big in the second half, stopping the Golden Eagles (2-4) on downs twice and forcing a fumble in Forest Hills territory.
"Tonight we saw good old-fashioned Ranger football where we brought back the fire and intensity," Myers said.
"We got outplayed," Somerset coach Brian Basile said. "They (Forest Hills) came in with a chip on their shoulder. We had two costly fumbles, and had two other good drives going, but penalties got us in trouble."
Golden Eagles sophomore quarterback Brad Bruner completed 6 of 9 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Somerset offense. Kereem Akanan rushed for a team-leading 78 yards and a score on 18 carries.
The Golden Eagles' initial drive of the game came up empty in Ranger territory as Crawley recovered a Somerset fumble at the Forest Hills 37, and later in the quarter Crawley put the Rangers on the board when Myers hit him in stride down the left sideline for an 84-yard touchdown pass. The conversion failed, holding the Ranger lead at 6-0 heading into the second quarter.
Somerset answered with a 13-play, 69-yard drive that consumed over seven minutes. All but two of those yards came on the ground, and Akanan plowed in from four yards out to tie the game at the 6:17 mark. The PAT attempt was wide, keeping the score deadlocked at 6.
The Rangers' final possession of the half was sparked by Myers, who completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards, while converting three straight third downs. A 20-yard completion to Jeremy Burda was followed by a 34-yard bomb in the corner of the end zone to Brad Madigan with just 15 seconds left that put Forest Hills up 12-6 at intermission.
The Golden Eagles were threatening to cut into that Ranger lead on the initial drive of the third quarter, but Forest Hills's defense stuffed Somerset on fourth-and-one at the Ranger 39 to thwart that opportunity.
After a Ranger three-and-out on the ensuing series, Somerset moved into the red zone but was turned back again when Crawley came up with his second fumble recovery of the night at the Forest Hills 20 with 4:40 left in the third period.
From there, the Rangers answered with a six-play, 80-yard drive aided by a Somerset face mask penalty and keyed by a 33-yard keeper by Myers. Crawley finished the series by rumbling 20 yards up the middle for a touchdown at the 2:03 mark, and he ran in the conversion to make it 20-6.
It didn't take long for the Golden Eagles to respond, as a Forest Hills unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the ensuing kickoff return gave Somerset good field position at the Ranger 40. Two plays later Bruner hit Will Reeping for a 38-yard touchdown, and Jarrett Flitcraft's extra point made it a one-possession game at 20-13 heading into the fourth.
Forest Hills then regained momentum with a 13-play, 66-yard drive that mixed the run and pass. Myers completed passes of 15 yards to Burda and 20 yards to Colton Cornell to convert third downs on the series, and Crawley capped off the drive with a 3-yard run and two-point conversion to put the Rangers up by 15 with 8:14 to play.
The Ranger defense again stopped Somerset on downs at the Forest Hills 46 on the following possession, and Crawley carried six times for 36 yards on what proved to be the Rangers' final scoring drive of the night. Crawley punched it in from the one for his third touchdown of the half to make it 34-13 at the 3:19 mark and effectively put the contest away.
"This was probably the best we've played all year," Crawley said. "We came together, and were able to move the ball – ground-and-pound like old-time Ranger football."
Somerset's Bruner tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hemminger to set the eventual final.
Somerset is tentatively scheduled to play at Chestnut Ridge next Friday in a regular-season contest, and the Rangers' opponent and venue for next week's regular-season game is contingent upon the District 6 playoff schedule.
