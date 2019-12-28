WINDBER – The calendar hasn’t flipped to the new year yet, but Somerset County border rivals Shade and Windber already have met three times in boys basketball games this season.
In the first two encounters, undefeated Shade posted victories of 21 and 30 points.
So, when the teams met in the championship game of the 60th annual Windber Rotary Tournament on Saturday night, not many fans at the Ramblers gymnasium expected to see the Panthers fall behind by nine points midway through the opening period.
“We played them twice earlier and had our way pretty much both games,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said after his Panthers scrapped for a 63-54 victory to repeat as the Rotary Tournament champs. “They came out and changed things up defensively and played real hard. It took us some time to adjust. I’m not sure we ever really did.
“I was hoping we’d hit some shots sooner. We did enough to win. But I think our struggles were more to credit Windber and the way they got after us.”
Shade, which also defeated Windber in the title game of the Mountain Cat Tournament on Dec. 14, improved to 8-0 thanks largely to another big effort from tournament MVP Vince Fyock.
The junior guard faced multiple Windber defensive adjustments and missed more attempts than he typically does.
Still, Vince Fyock finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, and he provided a steadying influence when the Panthers seemed to be on the verge of faltering.
“He affects the game at both ends,” Wade Fyock said of his nephew. “He brings a lot of energy to the defensive end. He pulled us through some slow spells offensively. That’s just the way he’s been for us.”
Windber started with confidence and momentum, building leads of 12-3 after Keith Charney’s basket at 4:22 and 19-10 on Kobe Charney’s 3-pointer at 2:38.
“Against a team like this you have to be able to play defense, you have to be able to guard the basketball and you have to be extremely disciplined,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “If you’re not, they’ll make you play for it.”
Shade closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run to lead 22-19.
Vince Fyock had 11 first-quarter points. All-tournament selection Kaden Koleszarik (13 points) hit the second of his two 3-pointers in the opening frame with 4.2 left to set a three-point advantage.
The Panthers continued to build on the lead in the second quarter when Tyler Valine (11 points) made a 3-pointer giving Shade a 34-25 margin.
A couple 3-pointers by Windber all-tournament pick Caden Dusack (11 points) – including one 6.1 seconds before halftime – enabled the Ramblers to close within six points, 34-28.
“At halftime my uncle talked to us and said if we’re not shooting well, defense wins games,” said Vince Fyock, whose big weekend also included his all-state selection in football on Friday. “We went out after halftime and played good defense.
“We weren’t shooting well. We had to make good plays on defense and that’s what we did. That’s the reason we won.”
Windber closed within a point in the third quarter. The Ramblers trailed by three points entering the final quarter, 47-44.
Windber tied the game on a Dusack 3-pointer at 6:57 of the fourth. Vince Fyock answered with back-to-back baskets to give Shade a 51-47 lead. The Panthers went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to pull away.
“We needed a test like this,” Wade Fyock said. “We hadn’t faced any adversity so far this season. I was happy that we responded positively.”
Dylan Charlton added 11 points for Shade. Windber also produced four double-digit scorers in Kobe Charney (13), Chase Vargo (12), Dylan Napora (12) and Dusack (11). Napora had 15 rebounds. Kobe Charney had seven rebounds, and Vargo had six boards.
“Shade’s got an excellent basketball team,” Slatcoff said. “I’m proud of my guys and our effort. That hard work and that heart was on full display here. We talked about how those things are things that can travel for us.”
Everett 45, Somerset 32: In the consolation game, Brandon Mills scored 12 points, and Kolby Weaver and all-tournament selection Seth Price each netted 11 as the Warriors beat the Golden Eagles.
Winless Somerset (0-7) was led by all-tournament pick Aiden VanLenten and Will Reeping, who each scored 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.