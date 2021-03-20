It’s been a long, unpredictable scholastic girls basketball season throughout the state. One constant in Sidman has been the stellar play of the seven-time District 6 champion Forest Hills High School girls squad. The undefeated Rangers (20-0) will head to the program’s first state semifinal at District 7 champion Mohawk (18-4) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the PIAA Class 3A bracket.