PORTAGE, Pa. – Entering its final season in the WestPAC, Portage intends to make plenty of noise on the way to the Heritage Conference in 2022-23.
The Mustangs return 11 lettermen, including five starters on offense and six on defense.
“I’m pretty excited for the year,” said Portage senior Kaden Claar, who figures to be a key cog at wide receiver and strong safety. “I think we’re looking pretty good. I think we’re getting slept on. People think we’re going to have a down year, but I think we’re going to prove a lot of people wrong and show what we have.”
Portage will look to replicate its 4-0 start under coach Marty Slanoc in 2020. But, the Mustangs dropped three straight games, the final one a 43-7 home loss to Juniata Valley in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals. A 34-0 victory over Meyersdale gave Portage a 5-3 final record.
The Mustangs seek to surpass their high expectations.
“Like every year, we expect to compete in every game we play,” Slanoc said. “We know some teams obviously are better than others, but we try to take the same mindset every week that if we take care of our ourselves, that good things will happen. When bad things happen, how do we react to it?”
Portage will return to its traditional Wing-T offensive look under center this fall.
A more focused emphasis on play in the trenches has Slanoc optimistic about making improvements in 2021.
“Up front, we’ve been really spending a lot more time with the lines,” said Slanoc, in his second season. “We were able to get these guys more acclimated to the system we’re running. We got back to fundamentals that we were probably overlooking last year.”
Junior Andrew Miko completed 40 of 92 passes for 808 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year as a starting quarterback in 2020.
Slanoc expects the 6-foot, 165-pound signal-caller to take incremental steps forward this season.
“He did a good job. He’s a good athlete in every sport he plays,” Slanoc said of Miko. “You can’t coach experience. I think coming back after last year, he’s just a lot more confident in everything. He communicates more, he’s helping other people more, where last year, he was maybe hesitant to do that because he was a little unsure of himself.”
Claar (283 receiving yards, 32 tackles and three interceptions in 2020) will be a factor on both sides of the ball.
“Kaden is a great athlete,” Slanoc said. “He’s one of the better athletes we’ve seen come through here in everything he does. He was an all-state basketball player, he has that capability for football as well. He dealt with some injuries last year, but he’s just an athlete that can do a lot of things that are just uncoachable. He has natural gifts.”
Senior running back/outside linebacker Oren Heidler (455 rushing yards and six touchdowns) was the team’s leading rusher in 2020.
“Oren is just a loose kid that plays hard,” Slanoc said. “He’s physical. He kind of glides when he runs. He’s a senior we’re looking forward to watching make some big plays.”
Senior fullback/linebacker Jon Wolford (67 tackles and three sacks) has been a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball, where he will move from outside to middle linebacker.
“Jon Wolford will be a three-year starter at linebacker. He is our leader on the defense,” Slanoc said. “He’s smart, he understands our system, he communicates well and he’s very unselfish.
“He’s going to move into a more prominent role on the offense as well at fullback.”
Portage, picked to finish third by the WestPAC’s coaches, has made some adjustments, aiming to advance further in the district playoffs.
“Maybe some different little tweaks offensively and defensively with some different blitzes and stunts,” hinted Slanoc. “We have some skill guys that we’d like to take advantage of, maybe attack certain parts of the field a little differently.”
