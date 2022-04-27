WINDBER, Pa. – Two months ago, the so-called Somerset County Five school districts took steps to leave the WestPAC and join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in all sports.
But with Windber Area High School’s decision to change course and join the Inter-County Conference with a unanimous 8-0 vote by its board of directors on Tuesday night, it is a clean sweep as all five schools have rescinded plans to join the LHAC.
“From our perspective, certainly we’re trying to put ourselves into a position where we can serve most of our athletes in the best way possible,” Windber Athletic Director and boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff said. “It seemed like a pretty good fit. There was always a desire to try to stay with the Somerset County teams and keep some of those rivalries and close relationships we’ve had so long.”
None of the Somerset County Five ever officially joined the LHAC, which originally was set to expand to as many as 27 schools. All five rescinded their respective school boards' original decisions to join the LHAC.
Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber each will join the ICC; and Conemaugh Township will enter the Heritage Conference. All are part of the WestPAC through 2022-23.
The moves officially take effect with the 2023-24 school year.
LHAC adding 9
LHAC Chairman Scott Close, the Somerset athletic director, said conference leaders will meet Friday to discuss alignment and scheduling in what now will be a 22-school conference with nine new members.
“The LHAC is extremely happy with the expansion of the nine schools that joined,” Close said. “It will bolster an already traditionally strong conference.
“We wish nothing but success to the other schools that found homes in the ICC and Heritage Conference. In the end, it is all about everyone finding a place that best suits their district.”
The new members of the LHAC in 2023-24 will include: Bald Eagle Area; Bellefonte; Bellwood-Antis; Clearfield; Hollidaysburg; Huntingdon; Penns Valley; Philipsburg-Osceola; and Tyrone.
Windber football coach Matt Grohal said the Ramblers will fit well in the Inter-County Conference – which also made sense from a standpoint of sticking with several geographic rivals.
“Once the other Somerset County schools started leaving for other conferences, it kind of left us with no choice,” Grohal said. “I think from Day 1 our school board wasn’t set on joining the LHAC individually, but rather as a group (with the Somerset County schools).
“We’re right smack dab in the middle of the ICC,” Grohal said, referring to enrollment numbers. “There is a little bit more travel at the end of the day, but from a competitive standpoint, whether we went to the Heritage, Laurel Highlands or ICC, it was going to be an increase in competition. It’s just a better conference overall than what we’ve been playing in (the WestPAC).
“I told everybody from our youth coaches up to the varsity coaches whether we go to the ICC or Laurel Highlands it’s going to be more competitive week in and week out and we’re going to have to bring our best every week.”
Grohal sees potential rivalries rekindled with schools the Ramblers have played in the District 5 playoffs in past years in all sports.
“From a geographical standpoint, Northern Bedford is only 37 miles from our school,” Grohal said. “That’s no farther than going to Meyersdale. If we get them and Everett, those wouldn’t be too far.”
'To stay together'
The massive conference shuffle had its origins in a series of moves within the WestPAC over the past few years.
In football, Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale, two WestPAC schools, formed a co-op in football in 2020. The co-op has been a success through two seasons.
Last fall, Shade entered a co-op with Conemaugh Township. Another WestPAC member, Blacklick Valley, announced a co-op in football with Heritage Conference member United for 2022-23 season. The three co-op situations essentially took three members from the 10-team WestPAC in football.
Last year, Portage announced it would be leaving the WestPAC to join the Heritage Conference in 2022-23, which would have reduced the WestPAC to six football schools.
Rockwood, a non-football playing WestPAC school, announced last week it will move to the ICC for its sports.
“You get opportunities for student-athletes,” Slatcoff said. “At the end of the day that’s what it comes down to. The athletic portion of the high school experience is just an extension of the classroom. You want to provide as many opportunities as possible.
“I think in this situation, we felt like the ICC certainly provides those opportunities for our student-athletes.”
With the addition of Windber, the Inter-County Conference will have 21 schools in 2023-24: Berlin, Meyersdale, North Star, Rockwood (non-football) and Windber locally; and current members Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Everett, Glendale, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Mount Union, Northern Bedford, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Williamsburg (non-football).
Slatcoff said Windber’s decision was based more on remaining in line with traditional rivals more so than any knock against the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“They have a great conference there, too,” Slatcoff said of the LHAC. “At the end of the day, there was a desire to stay together as much as we could with the Somerset County schools and provide opportunities for our student-athletes.”
