Zachary Murray surpassed the 20-goal mark and netted his first hat trick with the Johnstown Tomahawks in front of 1,837 fans on Friday night.
The forward from Arlington, Virginia, did more than reach milestones. Murray also ignited the Tomahawks in a key 5-2 win over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Zach had a hell of a night,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “We tried to look at some different options. Zach is a big boy with a good stick and a nice scoring touch.”
The Tomahawks needed that scoring touch in a game they fell behind by a goal after one period against the NAHL East Division last-place Jr. Hat Tricks.
Johnstown (28-17-6) moved into a tie with the Maryland Black Bears for second place in the division with 62 points. The Tomahawks gained ground on Northeast and Jamestown, the teams tied for fourth with 59 points.
Danbury (10-35-3) has 23 points. The teams play again at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the War Memorial.
Murray joined the Tomahawks on Sept. 30 after a trade with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
In 44 games with Johnstown he has 16 goals and 27 points.
He also had a hat trick with the Ice Dogs and had five goals and seven points in eight games to start the season. Murray has 21 goals overall.
“There’s a lot of confidence here,” Murray said. “I think Mike (Letizia) lets us play our games. It instills a lot of confidence in us and lets us go out and play without us gripping our sticks too tight.”
In 2020-21, Murray only had four goals in 40 games played with Fairbanks in his first season in the NAHL.
“Shoot the puck. I wasn’t shooting the puck last year,” Murray said when asked what made the difference. “I’m a little bit older, just shooting pucks and getting a little more opportunistic.”
Johnstown captain Holt Oliphant was penalized for cross-checking 39 seconds into the game. Danbury capitalized almost immediately on the ensuing power play, as Gabe Dombrowski scored his 20th of the season at :45.
“You never want to be down a minute into the game, especially the way it was going,” Letizia said. “I thought we were pretty flat in the first period, unfortunately.”
Murray tied the game 7:26 into the second period. His power-play goal came on a deflection of Jake Black’s shot from the top of the right-wing circle.
“We’ve been working on that play at practice, trying to get that going,” Murray said. “We haven’t been quite able to get it in a game. It was nice to have it work out in a game.”
The special teams trend continued as Danbury’s Logan Nickerson and Jazz Krivtsov received penalties 13 seconds apart to put Johnstown on a two-man advantage.
“You’ve got to be good on the penalty kill. You’ve got to be good on the power play,” Murray said.
“We came out big on both tonight. We took care of business on both sides of the puck.”
Frank Jenkins converted on the 5-on-3 for his 11th at 15:06, and Murray scored 28 seconds later on the second half of the power play, collecting his 20th goal of the season for a 3-1 lead at 15:34.
Danbury had a nearly 2-minute 5-on-3 opportunity, but the Tomahawks successfully killed off the penalties.
“We had to kill it. We did a good job,” Letizia said. “Unfortunately they got that late one in the second. We talked to the boys. We know how to win hockey games.
“We know what we’re supposed to do. This is Game 51.”
The Jr. Hat Tricks grabbed some late momentum, as Nickerson scored with only 11.8 seconds remaining to set a 3-2 score through two periods. His second of the season was the game’s first goal not scored on a power play.
Murray completed the hat trick with his 21st of the season 7:08 into the third, giving Johnstown a 4-2 lead, and Braedon Ford hit an empty net at 19:05.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
