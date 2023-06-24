ALTOONA, Pa. – Zach Watson’s fifth-inning grand slam highlighted the second five-run rally by the Bowie Baysox as they smashed their way past the Altoona Curve by a 15-1 tally Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Anthony Servideo had three hits and four RBIs, while Watson chased in five total runs for Bowie, which scored five times in both the third and fifth innings. Joseph Rosa also delivered two RBIs for the Baysox with a third-inning single that made it 4-0.
Down 11-0 in the fourth, Connor Scott’s double plated Abrahan Gutierrez to scratch across Altoona’s lone run. Andres Alvarez had three of the Curve’s five hits on the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.