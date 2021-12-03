WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Fred Mulbah poured in a career-high 27 points to help Pitt-Johnstown deal West Chester its first loss of the season and open PSAC crossover play with a 78-70 victory over the Golden Rams on Friday night.
The Mountain Cats improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the PSAC.
Mulbah finished with 27 points on 9 of15 shooting and 9-for-14 from the free-throw line to pace three Mountain Cats who scored in double figures. Mulbah also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.
John Paul Kromka collected a double-double of 19 points (8 of 12 field goals, 3 of 4 from the foul line) and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Caiden Landis added 11 points and five rebounds, all in the first half. Pitt-Johnstown also got nine points, including 5-for-6 free-throws from Joe Batt, and eight points from Drew Magestro.
Mulbah’s steal and dunk, followed by a Kromka bucket gave the Mountain Cats a slim four-point advantage midway through the opening half.
West Chester, which entered the game at 5-0, responded with a 10-1 run over the next 3:15 to go on top 24-20 on Kyle McGee’s 3-pointer, but Pitt-Johnstown came right back and used a Landis dunk to spark a 10-2 run to regain the lead, 30-26, at the 4:18 mark.
The Mountain Cats held the lead and took a 35-30 advantage into the break on two more of Mulbah’s 13 first-half points.
Three straight points by Mulbah to open begin the second half bumped the Pitt-Johnstown lead to eight before Ryan Smith’s layup and Batt’s free throws got it into double digits at 57-45 with 10:27 remaining.
Magestro’s 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play put the Mountain Cats in front 67-53, and Pitt-Johnstown went on to hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final minute to preserve the victory.
Pitt-Johnstown held the Golden Rams to just 35.1% (26-for-74) shooting and 7 of 27 from behind the arc. The Mountain Cats hit 47.5% (28-for-59) of their shots and were 21 of 29 from the charity stripe. West Chester was 11 of 12 from the foul line.
McGee had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Matt Dade chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds to lead four West Chester players who scored in double figures.
