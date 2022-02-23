GREENSBURG, Pa. – Fred Mulbah poured in a game-high 23 points to become Pitt-Johnstown’s 33rd 1,000-point scorer, and John Paul Kromka added 18 points and game highs of 12 rebounds and nine blocks to help the Mountain Cats pull away for a 74-57 PSAC West victory at Seton Hill on Wednesday.
The Mountain Cats, ranked sixth in this week’s NCAA Atlantic Region Poll, made it two straight seasons with 20 victories and improved to 20-7 overall and 16-5 in the conference.
Mulbah, already Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time career assists leader with 556, needed 13 points to reach 1,000 points. After scoring four points in the opening half, Mulbah scored Pitt-Johnstown’s first 13 points of the second half to reach it with his layup at the 16:11 mark. Mulbah now has 1,010 career points and stands in 32nd place on the program's all-time scoring list.
Kromka, who also reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, currently ranks 12th on Pitt-Johnstown's scoring list with 1,399 points and fourth on the all-time rebounding list with 710.
Mulbah’s jumper got the Mountain Cats off to a 7-2 lead, but Seton Hill was able to knot it at nine on a Samuel Tabe bucket five minutes into the game.
A 13-5 run by Pitt-Johnstown over the next 4:25 rebuilt the lead to 22-14 on a Kromka layup, before Joe Batt’s jumper at 5:29 pushed it into double digits at 27-17.
The Griffins answered with nine straight points, including Jaylen Stewart’s 3-pointer, that made it a one-point game, but Pitt-Johnstown never surrendered the lead. Batt knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes to give the Mountain Cats a 33-30 halftime advantage.
Mulbah came out on fire in the second half to increase the lead to 12. After pulling within two points of the milestone on his basket at 16:58, Mulbah scored in the paint on the Mountain Cats’ next possession to net his 1,000th career point. His 13th straight point gave Pitt-Johnstown a 46-34 lead.
Pitt-Johnstown, which shot 75% over the first 10 minutes of the second half, kept it going and got a basket from Kromka with just under 12 minutes to play that extended it to 52-36.
The Mountain Cats never let the Griffins get closer than nine the rest of the way and cruised to the win.
Mulbah finished with game highs of 23 points and eight assists, while Kromka had 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, 12 rebounds, nine blocks and six assists to lead Pitt-Johnstown. Batt added 13 points and nine rebounds, Caiden Landis scored nine points off the bench, and Jared Jakubick chipped in eight points and six boards.
The Mountain Cats shot 64.3% in the second half and ended the night at 50.8% (31-for-61) while limiting Seton Hill to just 31.3% shooting (21-for-64), including 5-for-19 from behind the arc. Pitt-Johnstown, which outrebounded the Griffins 43-29 and held a 42-28 advantage in points in the paint, made seven of its 17 3-pointers.
Drew Green’s 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Tabe's 14 points and seven rebounds paced Seton Hill (3-23, 3-18).
Pitt-Johnstown will wrap up the regular season with a PSAC road game at No. 3 Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday. The Mountain Cats will host a 2022 PSAC Men’s Basketball Tournament game on Monday or March 1.
