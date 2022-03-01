Fred Mulbah has helped Pitt-Johnstown emerge as a contender in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference during the past three seasons – both literally and figuratively.
Mulbah will bring a Pitt-Johnstown career record 575 assists into a PSAC men’s basketball quarterfinal game at Mercyhurst University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Last week, the junior from York County became the 33rd Mountain Cats men’s player to surpass 1,000 career points. A three-year starter, Mulbah is a playmaker on a team that features 6-foot-7 forward John Paul Kromka, one of the conference’s top scorers and defensive stoppers.
“He’s the sparkplug,” Pitt-Johnstown veteran coach Bob Rukavina said of his point guard. “We really try to push the ball because he’s so good on the open floor. He gets around people. His vision, I’ve only had one other guy who could pass like him, Book Richardson in 1998.”
The 21-8 Mountain Cats, seeded third in the PSAC West, will try to avenge a pair of regular-season losses to Mercyhurst. The 23-5 Lakers are seeded second in the West. The winner of Wednesday’s game will meet the winner of a quarterfinal between East sixth-seeded West Chester and East top-seeded Millersville.
“The way we start the game and our intensity at the start is going to be very important,” Mulbah said on Tuesday.
“The two games we lost, we came out flat and they punched us in the mouth.
“Defensively they’re very good at being disciplined. The bottom line is they’re very good at making their shots.”
So, is Mulbah, a 5-foot-9 two-time Class 5A all-state selection from Northeastern High School.
Mulbah broke the Pitt-Johnstown all-time assists record set by Nick Novak (445, 2009-13) on Feb. 16 against visiting Mercyhurst. He went over 1,000 points on Feb. 23 and now has 1,038.
“The assists was my first goal. That’s the one I was really chasing,” Mulbah said. “Scoring 1,000 points is pretty cool, too. I pride myself on making my team better. That was a big thing for me.
“I just know if we don’t win a championship or if we’re not successful as a team it doesn’t matter.”
In Monday’s first-round win over Gannon in front of nearly 900 fans at the Sports Center, Mulbah had 14 points and 12 assists.
Kromka netted 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Mulbah has been a starter since his freshman year and has played in 88 games. Pitt-Johnstown has a 60-30 record and .667 winning percentage since the current group of juniors entered the program in 2018-19.
“I had some leadership from my freshman year in terms of (Pitt-Johnstown graduate) Josh Wise and other older guys on the team,” Mulbah said. “I had to wait my turn. I just didn’t take anything for granted. I just worked my butt off and when it was my turn to lead and be in that role, I was ready to do it.”
Despite his recent milestones, Mulbah isn’t satisfied.
“It really comes down to winning,” he said. “My team puts me in positions to perform.
“They put me in great positions to adapt to what’s going on. I just go out and make plays.
“I don’t think too much about it. I just go out to win. That’s the bottom line.”
Rukavina recalled an important decision he and assistant coach Patrick Grubbs made on a Saturday afternoon in January 2018.
“When we went to see him play for the first time, we had played Gannon and lost in overtime in the afternoon,” Rukavina said. “We were drained. ‘Should we go see this kid play?’
“We went to see him at Greencastle-Antrim. He had two points at halftime when we got there. We said, ‘Oh, geez.’
“Then when we saw how he passed the ball, and we knew right away that we wanted this guy. He was a pass-first point guard. He found people in high school too. Those kinds of guys are hard to come by.”
Fortunately for Rukavina, juniors such as Mulbah and Kromka front an all-underclassmen roster that also includes juniors Joe Batt, Drew Magistro, Jared Jakubick, 6-7 Caiden Landis and Penn Cambria graduate Jacob Shuagis.
“It was like that from the beginning too, which is weird,” Mulbah said of the camaraderie with his classmates. “We just clicked from the beginning. It was a beautiful thing. Now that it’s this far along, it’s been even better. It makes you appreciate your teammates and your college.”
The sixth-seeded Pitt-Johnstown (13-16) women’s basketball team will travel to second-seeded Gannon University (21-6) for a PSAC quarterfinal contest.
Pitt-Johnstown beat host Seton Hill University 78-62 on Monday.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
