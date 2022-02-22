CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Since her freshman season, Shade forward Jenna Muha has been a prolific offensive threat for the Panthers, whether shooting the ball or finding one of her teammates with a pass.
But, it was Muha’s stout defensive play that helped spark No. 4 seed Shade against No. 5 seed Southern Fulton on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot junior tallied 10 steals en route to recording a triple-double as the Panthers trounced the Indians 48-21 in the District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals.
“We try to limit teams to a certain amount of points in each quarter, and if we don’t, we get in trouble,” Muha said.
“Defense is always our priority, especially in big games like this.
“We work on it all the time in practice, and it was great to see our game plan work out so well. We did well as a team tonight.”
Shade coach Mark Satkovich voiced similar thoughts to Muha, as the Panthers forced 23 Indians turnovers, including 13 in the first half, while only recording one personal foul.
After leading 26-12 at the half, the Panthers then held Southern Fulton scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter, eventually allowing just two points in the frame to blow the game open.
“Jenna and Abby (Putnick) are our leaders, and they were that way tonight,” Satkovich said. “Those two helped us meet those defensive goals. We set them for every quarter. We did well on the boards, for everything on defense. We only gave up 21 points and our goal was 20 tonight.”
Offensively, Muha outscored Southern Fulton individually, pouring in 25 points and pulling down 17 rebounds to complete her triple-double, while adding four assists.
Muha scored the first seven points of the contest, as the Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 advantage before taking a 14-4 lead after the first quarter.
However, the Panthers struggled with turnovers as well, matching the Indians with 13 in the first half.
“We had a little bit of a shaky start with the turnovers, but we were able to recuperate with a timeout and recover quickly,” said Putnick, who tallied 14 points and six rebounds. “We know how to play the game, and we do it together as a team.
“It was great to be able to see us play the right way and get rolling on offense.”
Shade was able to edge Southern Fulton in scoring during the second quarter before using a 15-2 advantage in the third to push the lead to 27 going to the fourth.
Putnick recorded back-to-back baskets to begin the final frame to put the running clock into effect, as Shade coasted to the finish.
“If we jump ahead, stay strong and get a good lead, then we’re set,” Muha said. “We just need those first couple points to get the adrenaline going. They just kept piling in after that.”
Shade (10-11) is set to face No. 1 seed Berlin in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers fell to the Mountaineers in both matchups during the regular season, both coming by at least 27 points.
Looking ahead, Satkovich’s message stayed the same.
“It’s going to take defense, that’s it,” he said. “We expect to play strong defense every time we take the floor. We need to slow this game down, especially playing on their court. Our offense will flow with how our defense plays, and we’ll just have to let the chips fall where they may.”
