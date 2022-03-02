DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Shade’s Jenna Muha has become accustomed to putting the Panthers on her back this season.
With a state playoff berth hanging in the balance, the junior forward took that concept to the next level, scoring 43 points to power Shade past Rockwood 53-49 in the District 5 1A girls third-place consolation game Wednesday at Conemaugh Township High School.
The Panthers (11-12) will face the District 3 champion – either Mount Calvary Christian or Christian School of York – in the first round of the PIAA playoffs next Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Shade was just 2-10 on the year at the end of January, but have won nine of its past 11 games.
“I kind of like being the underdog sometimes because people doubt you,” said Muha, who poured in 26 points in the second half. “It hasn’t been an easy season for us, and we got doubted a lot. We had a really bad start.
“We worked hard at it in practice and just kept rolling from there.”
Muha posted her 19th double-double of the season with 18 rebounds and four steals.
The Panthers were down by as many as 13 in the second quarter, but after gradually chipping away, they tied the game at 35 on a Muha conventional three-point play with 44 seconds remaining in the third before the contest went into the fourth tied at 39.
Later, with 1:15 to play, Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley, who had a team-high 15 points, was fouled and sent to the line where she made both free throws to give the Rockets a 49-47 lead.
Roughly 30 seconds later, Muha had another three-point play opportunity when she was fouled on a layup inside.
She missed the free throw, but got her own rebound and gave Shade its first lead of the game at 51-49 with a layup through traffic.
“Jenna came up big in the second half,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “We were grateful that she did.”
On Rockwood’s next possession out of a timeout, Elizabeth Haer was fouled and went to the line, but could not convert either free throw, forcing the Rockets to intentionally foul with 21 seconds to go.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman scored her first two points of the game at the free-throw line to seal it.
Rockwood (12-13) led 17-5 at the end of one and went into the break up eight, 27-19.
Junior Carissa Pletcher added 10 points for the Rockets, while senior Kaitlyn Pletcher had nine.
But the inability to attack Shade’s 2-3 zone consistently became a major issue, especially after the Rockets were outscored 20-12 in the third period.
“We tried to get them to be patient, they didn’t want to,” said Rockwood coach Bob Hay about his team’s offense. “They didn’t want to run into the zone and run any cuts, so they kept jacking up 3’s. Eventually, that’s what happens to you. Third quarter, we got outshot like crazy, and that’s where we gave it away.”
All but one starter will return for the Rockets next season.
“We’re looking forward to bringing (almost) everyone back,” said Hay. “We only got one senior we’re graduating. We got plenty of underclassmen hungry to fill that spot.”
With just one senior in Abby Putnick, the state playoff appearance will be another opportunity for Shade’s young roster to compete, while gaining some much needed experience.
“You play for the privilege to get in,” said Satkovich. “We’ll make the most of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.