The Mount Aloysius College baseball team was off to a strong start to the 2020 season, winning five of its first seven games. Next, the Mounties were headed south after an 11-2 victory over Wilson College on March 11.
However, before the squad was bound for a spring break bus trip to Florida, Athletic Director and coach Kevin Kime, who along with his wife Amanda welcomed a new member into the family just five days earlier, had to deliver painful news to a squad in good spirits.
“We had a baby girl (Chloe Ann) born on March 6. Pat Gully was coaching the team at Wilson (March 11),” Kime said. “I actually waited and stayed behind. I stayed with my wife and my daughter, picked up (catcher) Doug Smith, who had to work that morning, and we drove out to Wilson College (Chambersburg). We lost Game 1 of the doubleheader. Doug and I got there and we won Game 2. At the conclusion of Game 2, I had to tell the team our Florida trip was canceled and our season was on hold after playing a really good game.”
With the coronavirus sweeping through the country, a glimmer of hope remained. But those optimistic thoughts were replaced with a premature ending of a promising season.
“At that point, we thought that we could play games with no fans and proper distancing, no handshaking or things like that,” said Kime, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate who was named 2019 AMCC (Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) coach of the year.
“By that Friday, we knew our whole season was canceled. That Monday, we got the guys together and let them know officially. It was a blur because it was such bad news. I think that some knew it was coming because they started seeing other programs cancel for the year, especially in hot spots New Jersey and New York.”
Players were instantly flushed with blended emotions, coming to the realization a sport they train all year for was taken away from them right before their eyes.
The NCAA later ruled all spring student-athletes will receive an extra year of eligibility due to the shorted campaign.
“There was a lot of mixed emotion between sad and angry,” Kime described the team meeting. “But then once the anger subsided, understanding that this was the right move no matter what people think. The disappointment sets in. I would say 90% of colleges across the country, most of the kids can’t afford school another year to come back to even consider playing if they have the opportunity to graduate.”
Ten seniors are on the Mounties roster.
“We’re going to retain a couple of our seniors,” Kime said. “The only way we’re going to be able to do that is through the MBA (master of business administration) program. Our school is unique, it offers a 4+1 program for the master’s in business. As of right now, four of the 10 seniors are going to be able to come back and work on their MBA.”
Included in the group of 10 seniors are local graduates Joe Hudak (Shanksville-Stonycreek), D.J. Olenchick (Northern Cambria), Dom Panick (Forest Hills) and Andrew Pasko (Richland).
“We think Pasko is going to come back, D.J. will go onto teaching, Joe will go onto work as an accountant and Dom will be back in the MBA program,” Kime said.
“This is all up in the air. Pasko battled for the DH spot this year, coming off the bench to pinch hit. Joe was going to be a spot start guy in right field, same with D.J. at first base. Dom is one of only three lefties on the pitching staff. All four local guys would have served a role this season as seniors and got some playing time. It’s a shame, because some opportunities they’ve worked very hard for over the years, now they don’t get that. That’s been taken away, it’s just unfortunate.”
After losing Matt McCourt, the program’s most accomplished player who is now an assistant coach, and Sam Keibler to graduation after 2019, two more potent bats will need to be replaced for 2021.
“Losing McCourt and Keibler, they were our three and four hitters. Then this year, we come back and we lose our three and four hitters in Doug Smith (.474 average and .947 slugging percentage with three home runs and five RBIs) and Nick Belka,” Kime said.
“So back-to-back seasons of losing your three-four combo, that’s going to hurt us.”
Local products made early contributions on the 5-2 squad. Penn Cambria grad Tanner Perrone gave up just two runs in a complete-game victory, striking out seven against Wilson on March 11.
“We’ve been high on Tanner Perrone for a long time, watching him pitch behind Mason Ronan (Pitt) at Penn Cambria all these years,” Kime said. “I recruited Tanner hard. There’s a lot of potential there. He took some lumps as a freshman, but as a sophomore, he was emerging as probably the No. 4 on a good pitching staff. We were thrilled with the gains Tanner has made. He absolutely dedicated himself fully to the weight room. We had him up to 87 (mph) in the fall. He really worked hard, and that’s a tribute to him and his work ethic.”
North Star product Tyler Suder started every game at shortstop as a sophomore, stealing three bases. Troy Emert, a true freshman from Rockwood, carved out a starting role at third base with two doubles and five RBIs in seven games.
“Troy Emert is just a ballplayer. We feel very fortunate to have him,” Kime said.
“He fits our mold really well. He’s going to be a two-way guy for us. He could probably play anywhere in the field. He’s mature beyond his years physically and mentally. He understands the game already. We look for huge contributions from him down the road as he continues to grow and develop.”
While most of the sporting world has come to a halt, Kime is busy juggling his duties as athletic director and baseball coach.
“In some ways we’re busier than we were before,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to scramble to keep things in place. In the AD’s role, I’m constantly communicating with coaches throughout our whole department about staying in touch with their players.
“We’re doing Zoom calls with our teams. Everything we try to do is still about recruitment and retention.
“This kind of made it a little bit tougher. In some ways, you’re busier getting caught up with a new way to do things. In other ways, it’s frustrating because we don’t have the connections with the student-athletes that we love.
“It’s been a challenge.”
