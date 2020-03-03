CRESSON – Two Mount Aloysius basketball players were selected to the all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference teams on Tuesday.
Nate Christian earned a spot on the first team while Carlos Palacio secured a slot on the third team.
Christian received his first all-AMCC selection, having been a Mountie the past two years. He finished the season third in the AMCC in scoring, at 17.4 points per game.
Christian scored in double figures all but three times this past season.
He ended the year with 453 points, ranking third in the AMCC. Christian also registered three double-double performances during the campaign.
Palacio earned his second straight all-AMCC selection, after being a second-team selection in 2018-19. He was also named the Newcomer of the Year last season.
Palacio averaged a solid 13.4 points to go with an impressive 8.9 rebounds per game. His rebound total ranked fourth among AMCC players. Palacio averaged just under 10 boards per contest in AMCC play.
He racked up 10 double-double performances on the year and also shot an impressive 49.2% from the field.
