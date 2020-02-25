ERIE – Despite Carlos Palacio’s game-high 27 points, Mount Aloysius lost 65-52 to Penn State Behrend in an AMCC Tournament first-round matchup. Mount Aloysius’ season concludes with a 14-12 record.
No. 3 seed Penn State Behrend (19-7) advances to play No. 2 seed Pitt-Greensburg in the semifinals on Friday.
No other Mounties player scored more than seven points.
Kenny Fukon led the Lions with 20 points. Derrick Clark added 12 points. Behrend, which led 35-29 at halftime, made 9 of 20 shots from beyond the arc.
