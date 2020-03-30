ERIE – The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2019-20 season on Monday. Three Mount Aloysius bowlers were named, headlined by first-team selection Nicole Nebel.
Nebel, a sophomore, earned her first all-AMCC selection. Nebel performed well for the Mounties, as she ranked second on the team in both baker and traditional formats in regards to average per frame. During AMCC round-robin competition, Nebel finished with the 11th best per frame average. She also finished second on the team in total strikes and strike percentage.
Junior Michelle Bello earned her second consecutive second-team honor. She finished third on the team in both baker and traditional averages. In AMCC competition, Bello ranked 14th with a 17.06 average per frame. She also led the team in baker fill percentage and was second in traditional fill percentage.
Junior Kelsey Hammons made the all-AMCC team for the second straight year. In 2018-19, she was named to the first team while at Pitt-Bradford. Hammons ranked 19th in the AMCC round-robin competitions. She ranked fourth on the team in number of frames bowled on the year.
Prior to the AMCC cancelling the remaining winter sports competitions and all spring championships, the Mounties were in third place in the AMCC with a 15-3 record. They were behind both Medaille and St. Vincent, which both finished 16-2.
In the AMCC Round Robin No. 2 event, the Mounties went 8-1 over the two-day competition, including a 12-pin victory over St. Vincent.
