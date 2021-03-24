BERLIN – Second chances don’t happen very often when it comes to basketball state championship opportunities.
But Cole Blubaugh and Colby Kosic can thank their former Berlin Brothersvalley High School teammates for providing the 2020 graduates an opportunity to be a part of the Mountaineers’ Hershey experience.
Blubaugh and Kosic practiced with Berlin on Wednesday and rode the team bus across the state.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers will face District 11 Nativity BVM in the PIAA Class 1A boys basketball title game at the Giant Center on Thursday (2:30 p.m.).
“I honestly didn’t imagine we would be back here,” said Blubaugh, currently a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “It’s just awesome that they thought of us.”
The current Mountaineers will take a 27-1 record into the state championship game against the 24-4 Hilltoppers.
The close-knit, senior-heavy lineup welcomed back the only two seniors who were on the 2019-20 team.
Those Mountaineers were 28-1, coming off a huge upset victory over the state’s top-ranked team, and were ready for a state quarterfinal game against an opponent it previously had routed. Then, play was halted – initially for two weeks – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berlin joined athletic teams at all levels throughout the country and the world who put their seasons on hold. Eventually, the PIAA canceled the remainder of the 2020 basketball tournament and all spring sports last year.
“I just feel like those guys, it just wasn’t fair, to be honest with you,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “They deserved to have the opportunity. To not have the opportunity. … Obviously we can’t give it to them.
“There is nothing like being on the floor and playing.
“At least this is something.
“These guys are a big part of the winning mindset that our kids have had. Their leadership last year was so crucial for us. They were setting the way for the seniors this year, and we want them to be a part of this as much as they can be.”
Blubaugh and Kosic ran the floor as guests of the current Mountaineers.
“I’m not in basketball shape anymore,” Blubaugh said, smiling.
They later watched an uplifting rally by students and community members. They rode the team bus with current players as local fire department vehicles, police cars and ambulances escorted the team out of town with sirens blaring.
“It meant a lot to hear that we could come back and travel with the team because last year we didn’t get to go,” Kosic said.
“Coach said we deserved to get a medal.”
The current Mountaineers welcomed back Blubaugh and Kosic during a spirited workout.
“They had their chances robbed,” senior Preston Foor said. “That was a big part of what we wanted to do. Just get back here and kind of do it for them. For them to be with us, that’s just fantastic that they get this opportunity.”
Senior Elijah Sechler said the bond between current and past teammates remains strong, especially after the COVID-19 interruption.
“It’s great having them back there, practicing with us,” Sechler said. “It’s a lot of fun having the whole team there.
“No matter what year you graduated, when you go to Berlin, you’re all brothers. We have a special bond with them.”
Speaking from experience, Kosic said the team should appreciate every moment on the Giant Center floor on Thursday.
“It could end at any moment,” Kosic said. “You’ve just got to cherish it, keep playing, and have fun.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
