ALTOONA – Parker Cumming had two goals and an assist, and Luke Yost netted the game-winner as host Altoona beat Westmont Hilltop 4-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game Thursday at Galactic Ice.
Payton Sell and Kobe Rickabaugh each had second period goals as the Hilltoppers (15-2-2) and Mountain Lions (11-8-1) skated to a 2-all tie.
Yost scored at 5:57 of the final period, and Brock Vancas added an empty-net goal with 1 second left.
