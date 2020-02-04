Seven Pitt-Johnstown men’s track athletes qualified for the PSAC Championships, including Zach Wagner, who advanced in both the 60- (7.16) and 200-meter (22.78) dashes, with their efforts at Friday and Saturday’s Youngstown State Mid-National Invitational.
Ken Azzarello placed seventh and qualified in the 800 (1:57.95), while Alex Colosimo advanced in the 60 hurdles at 8.88.
In the field events, Jalen Cooper (46 feet-11 inches) and Hunter Lindsay (46-1) both qualified for the PSAC Championships in the weight throw. Brock Fisher qualified in the pole vault (13-3.25), and Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Ryan Karlheim qualified for the heptathlon (3,821 points).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.