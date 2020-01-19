KUTZTOWN – Pitt-Johnstown took advantage of five first-period falls to break open a close match early and down Davis & Elkins 42-10 to close out a 3-0 day at the Kutztown Open.
The win gave Mountain Cats coach Pat Pecora 614 wins and moved him to within a pair of victories of tying former Oregon State coach Dale Thomas’ all-time record of 616.
Pitt-Johnstown also picked up convincing wins over Queens (N.C.) and North Carolina-Pembroke in earlier action on Saturday.
Pitt-Johnstown got falls from top-ranked Chris Eddins at 149 pounds and fourth-ranked Connor Craig at 184 on its way to a 39-6 victory over Queens.
Pitt-Johnstown opened-up a 9-0 lead with a 7-5 decision by fifth-ranked Brendan Howard and a Matt Siszka forfeit victory.
Queens cut it to 9-3 with a decision at 141, but Eddins pinned Joey Hancock at 2:48 in the 149-pound bout, and Jacob Burgette followed with a 14-2 major decision win at 157.
The Mountain Cats kept rolling. At 165, No. 4 Devin Austin dealt Jacob Balmas a 16-0 technical fall at 3:30 to increase the lead to 24-3.
After another decision win by Queens at 174, Craig pinned Austin Watkins 1:06 into the opening period, before Alex Delp won an 8-5 decision at 197, and Allan Beattie closed it out with a forfeit win at 285.
Howard’s decision win over No. 8 Nick Daggett to open the match got the second-ranked Mountain Cat wrestlers off to a solid start in a 30-9 victory over UNC-Pembroke in their middle dual.
Howard dealt Daggett a 9-5 setback at 125 and Siszka pinned Anthony Carter at 2:25 at 133 to give Pitt-Johnstown a quick 9-0 lead.
North Carolina-Pembroke got an upset, 8-3, win by Jonathan Miller over No. 8 Jacob Ealy at 141 lbs., but at 149, Eddins started a streak of five straight wins with a 6-2 decision over Tyler Makosky.
Burgette pinned Matthew Ross at 3:00 at 157, and Austin (165), No. 5 Brock Biddle (174), and Craig (184) each followed with decision wins that built the lead to 27-3.
North Carolina-Pembroke picked up a decision victory, but Beattie closed it out by shutting out Ryan Monk, 3-0 at 285.
The Mountain Cats, 17-3 on the season, climbed out to an 8-0 lead against Davis & Elkins with a technical fall from Howard at 125 and a 6-1 decision by Siszka at 133.
The Senators cut it to 8-6 with a pin at 141, but Pitt-Johnstown pulled away with five first period falls over the final seven bouts.
At 149, Eddins pinned Anthony Pencock at 1:20, and Austin won by fall at 1:07 over Noah Tarr at 165.
The Mountain Cats then got a pin at 2:08 from Biddle at 174, before a major decision win by Craig at 184 built the lead to 30-10.
Pitt-Johnstown closed the win with a fall at :28 from Tyler Oliver at 197, and a pin from Beattie at 2:06 in the 285-pound bout.
