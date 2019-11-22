Coach Pat Pecora and the top-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers will make their 2019-20 home debut against No. 15 Kutztown at 7 p.m. Friday inside the Sports Center.
Prior to Friday’s match, Pitt-Johnstown will recognize last year’s national champion, all-Americans, national qualifiers, all-PSAC team members and all other award winners.
The Mountain Cats are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the PSAC following a 44-3 conference win at Millersville on Saturday. Matt Siszka (133 pounds), Dalton Group (174), Connor Craig (184) and Alex Delp (197) all won by fall against the Marauders.
The Mountain Cats are led by two-time national champion Chris Eddins (149), 2019 national champs Tyler Warner (133) and Craig, two-time all-American Devin Austin (165), 2019 all-Americans Brendan Howard (125) and Brock Biddle (174).
Nationally for Pitt-Johnstown, Eddins and Warner are both ranked first in their respective weight classes, while Austin is ranked second. Craig is No. 3, Biddle is No. 4, and Howard is ranked No. 7.
Kutztown, under coach Rob Fisher, opened its dual meet season with a 24-13 PSAC victory over Millersville on Wednesday behind Collin Wickramaranta’s technical-fall win at 133 and 11th-ranked Chad Haegele’s major decision victory at 165.
The Golden Bears also got a championship from defending national champion Andrew Dunn Jr. (285) at the East Stroudsburg Open.
Last year, Pitt-Johnstown defeated Kutztown 23-15 on the road.
Key matchups include Howard vs. region No. 3 Matt Wilde at 125; Warner or Siszka vs. Wickramarantna at 133; Eddins vs. Mike Cusick at 149; Austin or Gage Thomas vs. Haegele at 165; Biddle or Group vs. Connor Rogovich at 174; Craig vs. James Potts at 184; Allan Beattie or United graduate Tyler Oliver vs. Dunn Jr. at 285.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.