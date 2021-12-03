WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Host West Chester outscored the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team by 11 points in the fourth quarter and held off a late comeback by the Mountain Cats, who dropped their PSAC opener 62-54 Friday night in a crossover game.
The Mountain Cats are 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the PSAC West, while West Chester is 3-3 overall, 1-0 in the PSAC East.
The Golden Rams scored the final five points of the game after Pitt-Johnstown erased an eight-point deficit and pulled within three points on guard Peyton Alazaus’ layup and 3-pointer in the final two minutes at Hollinger Field House.
Alazaus was one of three Pitt-Johnstown players in double figures with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Guard Olivia Fasick had 12 points and Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Guard Kyra Jefferson had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds for West Chester, hitting 8 of 14 shots. Guard Alex Abbonizio added 11 points.
Pitt-Johnstown shot just 28.6% (18 of 63) from the floor and 24.3% (8 of 33) from 3-point range. The Golden Rams hit 41.7% (20 of 48) from the field and 25% (3 of 12) from beyond the arc.
West Chester, which trailed after three quarters, tied the game and then took a 50-47 lead for good at the 6:26 mark of the final stanza, thanks to Nancy Ruff’s four free throws and another by Morgan Marley within a one-minute span.
Pitt-Johnstown trailed by as many as six points in the third quarter, 35-29, but went on a 12-0 run and took a 41-35 lead on Alazaus’ third 3 of the game at 2:39.
Two more 3's from Kylah Franklin and Kendyl McKissock and two free throws each from Clapper and Fasick during the four-minute stretch helped give the Mountain Cats their biggest lead of the game.
Jefferson’s free throw tied the game at 43-43, but Clapper’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Mountain Cats a 46-43 lead after three.
West Chester opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run before Fasick sank a 3 to cut the lead to 20-18 at 7:06. Her second 3 two minutes later cut another five-point deficit to 23-21, but the Golden Rams went on an 8-2 run for a 31-23 edge.
The Mountain Cats scored the final four points to draw within four at the half, 31-27, as Molly Wagoner and Clapper scored on layups in the final minute.
In the first quarter, Ashley Norling’s layup gave the Mountain Cats an early 2-0 lead, but Alexa Abbonizio scored seven of the next nine points for West Chester and put the Golden Rams on top at 9-4 on a jump shot at the 6:36.
Down seven with 3:05 to play, Pitt-Johnstown went on a 10-2 run, highlighted by two 3s from Alazaus. Clapper’s two free throws with 26 seconds left gave the Mountain Cats the lead at 15-14, but the Golden Rams bounced back for a 16-15 edge after one on Jefferson’s jumper with 10 seconds left.
Pitt-Johnstown returns to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday against Millersville in another PSAC crossover road game.
